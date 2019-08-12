Major blow for Wales as Gareth Anscombe ruled out of the World Cup

GARETH ANSCOMBE HAS been ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury he suffered during yesterday’s warm-up defeat to England.

The 28-year-old Ospreys out-half sustained an ACL injury in his knee during the first-half of the 33-19 loss and has now officially been ruled out of contention for a spot in Japan.

Anscombe’s injury is a major blow for Warren Gatland’s side, after he had helped them to a Grand Slam earlier this year from out-half.

The loss of Anscombe means the experienced Dan Biggar is now set to head into the World Cup as the man in Wales’ number 10 shirt.

“Gareth Anscombe is out of Rugby World Cup contention after sustaining an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in the match against England yesterday,” reads a statement from the Welsh Rugby Union.

“His prognosis and management will be determined following further specialist reviews. The Wales squad and management would like to wish Gareth the very best with his recovery.”

Wales had already lost number eight Taulupe Faletau to injury ahead of the World Cup.