USA crush Britain and Ireland on final day to seal 5th successive Walker Cup

TEAM USA WON eight of 10 singles contests to crush their British and Irish challengers and claim their fifth straight Walker Cup in California.

Great Britain & Ireland trailed 6½-5½ after day one and halved the morning foursomes to remain one point behind going into the afternoon singles at Cypress Point in Pebble Beach.

But the USA’s domination of the singles saw them emerge 17-9 victors in the Ryder Cup-style competition between leading amateurs.

Preston Stout’s 2&1 win over Luke Poulter — son of European Ryder Cup legend Ian — took the hosts to the 14 points required to stave off any European challenge.

Gavin Tiernan, one of two Irish players in the visiting team along with Stuart Grehan, secured GB&I’s only singles victory. The County Louth clubman earned a a 2&1 win over Michael la Sasso, while Scotland’s Connor Graham managed GB&I’s only other half point against fellow 18-year-old Mason Howell.

“Obviously we come here to win and obviously everyone is a little disappointed, but I think we can look back knowing that we all gave it 100%, and I think that’s all that really matters,” said Tiernan.

Stuart Grehan, who, like Tiernan, also hails from the County Louth club in Baltray, was defeated 5&4 by Amateur champion Ethan Fang.

GB&I have not lifted the Walker Cup since 2015 and are without a win in America for 24 years.

Lahinch Golf Club in County Clare will host the next edition of the competition in 2026. While it usually takes place every two years, the Walker Cup is moving to even-numbered years to avoid clashing with the World Amateur Team Championships.