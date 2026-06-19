'Old dog' Slipper out of retirement and Bell returns as Schmidt names Wallabies squad

WALLABIES COACH JOE Schmidt said Friday “old dog” James Slipper will add vital leadership and experience after the 37-year-old was coaxed out of retirement for the Nations Championship.

The 151-cap prop called time on the international game last October but was named in Australia’s 37-man squad for Tests against Ireland, France and Italy in July.

“It cost me a coffee,” Schmidt said of luring him back.

“There’s an old dog… great to lean on and he’s a known quantity and leader in the group, which we lacked a bit during last season (after injuries hit).”

Slipper is currently the third most-capped Test player and could surpass All Blacks great Sam Whitelock, who earned 153. Welsh lock Alun Wyn Jones is the all-time leader with 170 caps.

Fellow loosehead Angus Bell is also back in the frame following a season-long sabbatical with Ulster, while Slipper’s ACT Brumbies teammates Declan Meredith and Lachlan Shaw, along with NSW Waratahs enforcer Miles Amatosero, were three uncapped players named.

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Australia kick off the inaugural championship at home against Ireland on 4 July before facing France and Italy in what will be Schmidt’s final Tests before handing the reins to incoming head coach Les Kiss.

Your first Wallabies squad of 2026 🦘 pic.twitter.com/SWolpL7uuP — Wallabies (@wallabies) June 19, 2026

Tom Hooper and fellow Exeter star Len Ikitau, who are playing in the English Premiership final this weekend, were included with Schmidt confident they would recover from the dash home in time to face Andy Farrell’s Ireland.

“We’ll consider them, I think it all depends on how they come through the games this week,” Schmidt said.

“I know (Exeter boss) Rob Baxter and he’s been delighted with the two of them and the performance they’ve delivered to help Exeter get to the final.”

Taniela Tupou is in a similar boat, lining up for Racing 92 in the semi-finals of France’s Top 14 on Saturday.

Schmidt said he would not be considered for Ireland if his club side progress to the final.

Several players return from injury absences, including scrum-half Tate McDermott and fullback Tom Wright, but lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was a notable omission.

Among those not available were fellow lock Will Skelton, who is out for the season with an Achilles injury, and scrum-half Jake Gordon with a similar problem.

Australia’s Nations Championship squad

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Miles Amatosero, Angus Bell, Charlie Cale, Josh Canham, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Lachlan Shaw, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs: Jock Campbell, Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Josh Flook, Carter Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Declan Meredith, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Corey Toole, Tom Wright

Australia fixtures

Saturday, 4 July: Australia v Ireland, Sydney

Saturday, 11 July: Australia v France, Brisbane

Saturday, 18 July: Australia v Italy, Perth.

– © AFP 2026