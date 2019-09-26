This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Walters cards nine-under to hit the front in Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

After a difficult season, the South African took a one-shot lead at St Andrews.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 7:16 PM
48 minutes ago 1,106 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4826687
Walters was in top form at St Andrews.
Image: Getty Images
Walters was in top form at St Andrews.
Walters was in top form at St Andrews.
Image: Getty Images

JUSTIN WALTERS HIT top form at St Andrews as he took a one-shot lead at the end of the first round in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Walters has struggled with injury and the sadness of the death of his father this year. He has failed to register a top-20 finish in 23 starts on the 2019 European Tour heading into this event, which is held at St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

But the 38-year-old South African rallied with a superb nine-under-par 63 on Thursday, taking a one-shot lead ahead of Ryan Fox, Victor Perez and Jordan Smith and Adrian Otaegui, who was playing at Kingsbarns.

Despite the adversity of this season, Walters used memories of being at St Andrews with his father to spur him on.

“It was quite hard. I just kind of decided not to feel sorry for myself, really, and kind of dust myself off, and just coming here it has a healing quality,” Walters said in a European Tour interview.

“It’s hard to describe. I was here with my dad when we lost Mum, and it felt like I was with them both.”

Walters started his round on the 10th, picking up shots throughout the back nine as he drew level with early leader Russell Knox.

He later hit the flag on the seventh but made par before sinking a 20-foot putt at the ninth to edge ahead.

Matthew Southgate – one of six players on seven under – carded a 65 for the lowest round of the day at Carnoustie, and at the same course Lee Westwood made his second hole-in-one of the European Tour season.

Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, a two-time champion at this event, finished the round at six-under, while Rory McIlroy carded a two-under 70.

BMW PGA Championship winner Danny Willett could only record level par and was tied for 122nd.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie