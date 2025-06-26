Warren Deutrom - the Cricket Ireland CEO who led Ireland to Test nation status - to step down

WARREN DEUTROM IS to leave his position as Cricket Ireland CEO later this summer after more than 18 years in the role.
Deutrom, who was appointed in December 2006, was instrumental in Irish cricket’s progression to earn full member/Test status from the International Cricket Council in 2017.
He will step down as CEO at the end of August, with Cricket Ireland set to begin a “comprehensive and thorough recruitment process”.
Brian MacNeice, chair of Cricket Ireland, hailed Deutrom’s impact.
“The measure of success for any CEO is: have they left the organisation in a better place than they found it. There is no doubt Warren has achieved that.
“It’s obvious that cricket – and more specifically, Irish cricket – hasn’t just been a job for Warren, but rather a passion. He has driven some of the most significant achievements our sport has ever seen – especially the attainment of Full Membership of the ICC.
“He took over an embryonic organisation, led it through an unparalleled period of growth, managed the organisation through challenges such as the economic crash and Covid, and always maintained an eye on the big picture.”
