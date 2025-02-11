Advertisement
Wales boss Warren Gatland. Manuel Blondeau/INPHO
Warren Gatland set to leave Wales post ahead of Six Nations meeting with Ireland

The Welsh have lost their last 14 Tests and are currently ranked 12th in the world.
11.18am, 11 Feb 2025
WALES ARE SET to part company with head coach Warren Gatland following a run of 14 straight defeats, according to various reports in the British media.

The Welsh have lost their opening two games of the 2025 Six Nations, 43-0 to France and 22-15 to Italy, and are currently ranked an all-time low 12th in the world rankings, sandwiched between Georgia and Japan.

Gatland was contracted until 2027 in his second stint at the helm but had a break clause in his contract.

His departure means that Wales will have a new head coach, likely on an interim basis, when they host Ireland at the Principality Stadium in two Saturday’s time.

Kiwi Gatland coached Wales from 2008 to 2019 and experienced huge success, winning Grand Slams in 2008, 2012 and 2019 and a further Six Nations title in 2013.

He was rehired by the ailing Welsh Rugby Union in 2022, replacing the under-fire Wayne Pivac, but Wales have endured misery since a decent showing at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

In all, they have won just six of 26 matches during Gatland’s second stint in charge, and their run of 14 consecutive defeats is the worst in the country’s history.

More to follow.

