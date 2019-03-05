This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 5 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'No doubt' Welsh players distracted by merger talk, says Gatland

Warren Gatland has called for people to ‘take a breath’, and insists the proposed Welsh rugby restructure is region-led, not WRU-led.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Mar 2019, 2:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,808 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4524840
Wales head coach Warren Gatland
Wales head coach Warren Gatland
Wales head coach Warren Gatland

WARREN GATLAND SAYS there is “no doubt” Wales’ players have been affected by a proposed merger between the Scarlets and the Ospreys ahead of their Six Nations clash with Scotland on Saturday.

The newly-formed Professional Rugby Board (PRB) are to discuss plans for a radical change to regional rugby in Wales, which could see the introduction of a club in the north of the country and one less team in the south.

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Martyn Phillips addressed Gatland’s Grand Slam hopefuls on Monday to discuss the issue, which Wales’ head coach stressed has been driven by the regions rather than the governing body.

Gatland has urged his squad not to lose focus as they eye a Grand Slam but says the uncertainty has understandably had an effect on the group.

“There’s no doubt the players have been distracted. It is concerning. Players have been going home and asked question by wives and partners what’s going on,” said the New Zealander.

“Our message to the players is we need to wait and see what the outcome of the PRB meeting is going to be, the conclusion between the four regions and the union collectively. It’s a joint decision. You try and put players’ minds to rest and focus on winning the Six Nations.

“It’s been a challenge for the players. That’s why we had Martyn Phillips here yesterday addressing the squad.

“The PRB involves the four regions and the union. This hasn’t been driven by the union, it was approached by two regions about a merger because some of the difficulties we are aware of, because of the financial pressures.”

Gatland added: “The timing isn’t brilliant but the players have been professional. If a team does end up in north Wales, it’s going to be challenging for players who may go up there but from a Welsh perspective I see it as a massive opportunity.

“There’s a million people and big businesses up there. Our crowds aren’t big enough. A team in north Wales may be a positive outcome for Welsh rugby long-term.

I want to reiterate it has not been driven by the WRU but by the regions. There’s been a lot of criticism of the WRU in the last 48 hours but a lot of it is misinformation.

“People want to take a breath. We need to work together for the best solution for the game in Wales.”

- Omni

Ospreys chairman resigns over WRU’s ‘catastrophic mismanagement’ as Owens voices deep concern

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    'That’s Johnny, we’re a bit used to it. That’s his way of communicating it'
    Henshaw and Leavy set to miss Ireland's clash with France
    France unveil team to face Ireland in next Sunday's Six Nations clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    FOOTBALL
    Sheffield derby ends in stalemate to leave Leeds in automatic promotion place
    Sheffield derby ends in stalemate to leave Leeds in automatic promotion place
    Pochettino insists Spurs 'can beat any team' while they eye up Champions League run
    Jose Mourinho would have 'no problem at all' returning to manage Real Madrid
    IRELAND
    Captain Hawkshaw a doubt for Ireland U20s with Cork crunch match looming
    Captain Hawkshaw a doubt for Ireland U20s with Cork crunch match looming
    Tickets for Ireland's World Cup warm-up Tests to go on sale next week
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie