Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 5 July 2022
'He came here to be successful' - Waterford sign Algerian striker

Wassim Aouachria was previously at Charlton Athletic.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Jul 2022, 10:58 PM
1 hour ago 951 Views 0 Comments
New man in: Wassim Aouachria.
Image: Waterford FC.
WATERFORD HAVE SIGNED Algerian striker Wassim Aouachria.

Aouachria, 22, came through the Olympic Marseille youth structure before joining Charlton Athletic U23s in 2019, scoring five goals in his first nine starts.

Aouachria has since spent time out on loan, but now joins an in-form Waterford side ahead of the second half of the SSE Airtricity League First Division season, looking to make an impact.

“I’m really, really pleased and excited to sign,” Aouachria said.

“The first few days with the team have been really good integrating with the boys and they have been brilliant. I know a couple of the players, Junior [Quitirna] and Yassine [En-Neyah], and both have helped me a lot since I’ve been here.

“It’s a very talented group of players who want to work hard and improve and we’ll be really pushing to go up at the end of the season. I’m delighted to join and hopefully add something to the team.

“I’m really excited to be here to play games, score goals, contribute assists and really enjoy my football.”

Having played underage international football for Algeria, Aouachria spent time at Aldershot, Braintree, and Hampton & Richmond Borough in the National League in England.

He’ll now wear the Blues’ number nine jersey.

“Wassim is a player who’s been on the club’s radar since pre-season and we are delighted to finally get this deal over the line,” Waterford Director of Football Tobias Phoenix said.

“He brings a real energy and hunger to the squad, as well as his quality. He came here to be successful and I can’t wait to see him on the pitch,” head coach Danny Searle added.

