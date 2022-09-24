Hoejgaard puts four balls into the water but recovers to lead French Open

Rasmus Hoejgaard had an 8 on the par-3.

RASMUS HOEJGAARD CAME into today’s third round of the French Open with a six-shot lead. It looked like it would disappear entirely after just two holes.

On a dramatic second, the Dane hit three balls into the water before finally getting the green with his fourth attempt, from where he landed a 14-footer for an eight.

Lesson learned? If only. On the next, he found water again, posting another bogey before he finally found form, getting birdies on 6, 10 and 12. In the end he signed for a three-over round of 74, and still leads, albeit by just one shot from George Coetzee, who had a 68.

In third place are two players, Thomas Pieters, who had a bogey free round of 66, and Paul Barjon.

Out the rough, over water on 18 😱



What a shot @gcoetzeegolf!#CazooOpenDeFrance pic.twitter.com/x8cljkQkXW — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) September 24, 2022

Further back is Ulster’s Jonathan Caldwell who had a 68 after posting six birdies and three bogeys. He is tied for 16th with Niall Kearney back in 73rd after a 76 today.

Cormac Shavin missed the cut.

Leading third round scores from the European Tour’s French Open at Le Golf National (par 71, GBR & IRL unless stated):

201 – Rasmus Hoejgaard (DEN) 62 65 74

202 – George Coetzee (RSA) 68 66 68

203 – Thomas Pieters (BEL) 67 70 66, Paul Barjon (FRA) 65 68 70

204 – Antoine Rozner (FRA) 69 66 69, Yannik Paul (GER) 68 69 67

205 – Jamie Donaldson 66 72 67, Jordan Smith 68 70 67

206 – Victor Perez (FRA) 69 69 68, Guido Migliozzi (ITA) 69 71 66, Andrew Wilson 69 71 66

207 – Tom Vaillant (FRA) 68 71 68, Adrian Otaegui (ESP) 70 70 67, Scott Jamieson 69 70 68, Tom Lewis 71 69 67