Bohemians drop first points of the season as Waterford frustrate league leaders

Waterford FC 0

Bohemians 0

EARLY LEAGUE LEADERS Bohemians had to settle for a point as they were held to a scoreless draw against Waterford FC at the RSC.

Bohs had picked up the maximum nine points in their opening three games but couldn’t find a way through a resolute Waterford FC defence.

Waterford FC made four changes from their defeat to Derry City on Monday.

Cory Galvin, Izzy Akinade, Georgie Poynton all came in outfield while there was a debut for on-loan goalkeeper Hugo Keto. Keith Long named an unchanged Bohemians side from their win over Shamrock Rovers.

But it was the home side that created the first chance of the game. Bastien Hery slipped the ball into the feet of Cory Galvin on the left, but his shot was well saved by Bohemians keeper James Talbot.

Bohs boss Keith Long saw his side drop points for the first time this season. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Keith Buckley went close to breaking the deadlock after 20 minutes; his left-footed shot dropping narrowly wide of Hugo Keto’s right-hand post.

A brilliant challenge from Damien Delaney on Danny Mandroiu five minutes later stopped a break before setting Alan Reynolds’ side away.

Hery’s through ball looked to pick out the run of Izzy Akinade but that was intercepted by defender Derek Pender; his clearance saved by his own goalkeeper Talbot.

Ali Reghba had a great chance to give Bohs the lead three minutes later. The substitute took was played in by Dinny Corcoran, who had dispossessed JJ Lunney, but his shot from the left-side of the area was wide of Keto’s near post.

The home side came back at Bohs and Zack Elbouzedi went close 10 minutes before the break. The winger controlled the ball out on the right-side of the penalty area, brought the ball onto his left foot but his powerful effort from 25-yards was just wide of the post.

Bastien Hery has been one of Waterford's leading figures already this season. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Danny Mandroiu looked clear on goal six minutes into the second half but the retreating Kenny Browne got back to put pressure on the striker as keeper Keto saved.

Just past the hour mark, Waterford had a great chance to take the lead. Georgie Poynton sent in the corner that overshot the busy penalty box but found Kenny Browne at the back post but Talbot did well to get a hand to the strike and it was cleared off the line.

Talbot was called into action again with 20 minutes left; Lunney’s corner finding the head of Rory Feely but the Bohs keeper did well to save.

Bohs almost grabbed a winner themselves when Rob Cornwall found space inside the penalty area after Waterford failed to clear a corner but the defender’s strike was deflected narrowly wide of Keto’s near post.

Waterford pressed for a late winner of their own but couldn’t find a way through a well organised Bohemians defence, who’ve yet to concede a league goal this season.

Waterford FC: Hugo Keto, Georgie Poynton, Kenny Browne, Damien Delaney, Rory Feely, JJ Lunney, Bastien Hery (Karolis Chvedukas 71), Shane Duggan, Zack Elbouzedi, Cory Galvin (Scott Twine 46), Izzy Akinade (Aaron Drinan 79)

Bohemians: James Talbot; Derek Pender, Rob Cornwall, James Finnerty, Darragh Leahy, Keith Buckley, Conor Levingston, Luke Wade-Slater (Ali Reghba 27), Danny Mandroiu, Keith Ward (Ryan Swan 77), Dinny Corcoran.

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Limerick)