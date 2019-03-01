This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 1 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bohemians drop first points of the season as Waterford frustrate league leaders

The sides played out a scoreless draw this evening at the RSC.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Mar 2019, 9:59 PM
8 minutes ago 296 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4520196
Dinny Corcoran reacts to a missed chance.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dinny Corcoran reacts to a missed chance.
Dinny Corcoran reacts to a missed chance.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Waterford FC 0

Bohemians 0

EARLY LEAGUE LEADERS Bohemians had to settle for a point as they were held to a scoreless draw against Waterford FC at the RSC.

Bohs had picked up the maximum nine points in their opening three games but couldn’t find a way through a resolute Waterford FC defence.

Waterford FC made four changes from their defeat to Derry City on Monday.

Cory Galvin, Izzy Akinade, Georgie Poynton all came in outfield while there was a debut for on-loan goalkeeper Hugo Keto. Keith Long named an unchanged Bohemians side from their win over Shamrock Rovers.

But it was the home side that created the first chance of the game. Bastien Hery slipped the ball into the feet of Cory Galvin on the left, but his shot was well saved by Bohemians keeper James Talbot.

Keith Long Bohs boss Keith Long saw his side drop points for the first time this season. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Keith Buckley went close to breaking the deadlock after 20 minutes; his left-footed shot dropping narrowly wide of Hugo Keto’s right-hand post.

A brilliant challenge from Damien Delaney on Danny Mandroiu five minutes later stopped a break before setting Alan Reynolds’ side away.

Hery’s through ball looked to pick out the run of Izzy Akinade but that was intercepted by defender Derek Pender; his clearance saved by his own goalkeeper Talbot.

Ali Reghba had a great chance to give Bohs the lead three minutes later. The substitute took was played in by Dinny Corcoran, who had dispossessed JJ Lunney, but his shot from the left-side of the area was wide of Keto’s near post.

The home side came back at Bohs and Zack Elbouzedi went close 10 minutes before the break. The winger controlled the ball out on the right-side of the penalty area, brought the ball onto his left foot but his powerful effort from 25-yards was just wide of the post.

Bastien Hery warms up before the game Bastien Hery has been one of Waterford's leading figures already this season. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Danny Mandroiu looked clear on goal six minutes into the second half but the retreating Kenny Browne got back to put pressure on the striker as keeper Keto saved.

Just past the hour mark, Waterford had a great chance to take the lead. Georgie Poynton sent in the corner that overshot the busy penalty box but found Kenny Browne at the back post but Talbot did well to get a hand to the strike and it was cleared off the line.

Talbot was called into action again with 20 minutes left; Lunney’s corner finding the head of Rory Feely but the Bohs keeper did well to save.

Bohs almost grabbed a winner themselves when Rob Cornwall found space inside the penalty area after Waterford failed to clear a corner but the defender’s strike was deflected narrowly wide of Keto’s near post.

Waterford pressed for a late winner of their own but couldn’t find a way through a well organised Bohemians defence, who’ve yet to concede a league goal this season.

Waterford FC: Hugo Keto, Georgie Poynton, Kenny Browne, Damien Delaney, Rory Feely, JJ Lunney, Bastien Hery (Karolis Chvedukas 71), Shane Duggan, Zack Elbouzedi, Cory Galvin (Scott Twine 46), Izzy Akinade (Aaron Drinan 79)

Bohemians: James Talbot; Derek Pender, Rob Cornwall, James Finnerty, Darragh Leahy, Keith Buckley, Conor Levingston, Luke Wade-Slater (Ali Reghba 27), Danny Mandroiu, Keith Ward (Ryan Swan 77), Dinny Corcoran.

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Limerick)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    Sexton on track to face France, Schmidt 'hopeful' of Carbery's availability
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Cork and Tipperary both make 4 switches as Kilkenny stay unchanged
    Cork and Tipperary both make 4 switches as Kilkenny stay unchanged
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    'I was blown away, totally overwhelmed. It was completely unexpected'
    FOOTBALL
    No decision yet but Kepa to return in one of Chelsea's next two games, Sarri confirms
    No decision yet but Kepa to return in one of Chelsea's next two games, Sarri confirms
    Rodrigo strike does the job for Valencia to book Copa final date against Barcelona
    Uefa close case against Chelsea for alleged racist chanting
    IRELAND
    Ireland's Mark Downey wins bronze at Track Cycling World Championships
    Ireland's Mark Downey wins bronze at Track Cycling World Championships
    Ireland goalkeeper returns to Norway after being released by Dinamo Bucharest
    Ahead of her appearance on tonight's Late Late, here's everything you should know about Jessie Buckley

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie