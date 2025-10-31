Waterford play down links with Ciarán Kilduff

WATERFORD FC INSIST they have made no final decision regarding the appointment of their next manager, amid strong rumours linking the club with former Dundalk manager Ciarán Kilduff.

Kilduff quit Dundalk less than three weeks after sealing promotion to the Premier Division amid behind-scenes upheaval at the club. The Irish Examiner first reported that Kilduff has been approached to take over at Waterford, whose interim boss, Matt Lawlor, is planning to return to England at the end of the season.

The club now say they have not yet offered the role to anybody, and that their focus is on tomorrow’s league game against Galway United.

“Waterford FC would like to clarify no offer has been made to any candidate for the First Team Manager position”, read a club statement this afternoon. “The recruitment process remains ongoing and will be concluded at the end of the current season.

“We have been excited by the quality of applicants for the role and will provide a further update in due course.

“Our full focus now is on supporting Matt Lawlor and the squad as we work together to secure our Premier Division status. The club’s board, staff, players and supporters are united in this effort.”

Waterford conclude their regular-season schedule at home to Galway tomorrow afternoon, where a win would guarantee safety in the Premier Division for next season. Waterford currently occupy ninth place, and finishing in that position would necessitate a play-off against either Bray Wanderers or Treaty United to secure top-flight status next season.

Waterford are level on points with Sligo Rovers and Galway United, but have the worst goal difference on the trio. A draw against Galway would therefore be enough to avoid a play-off if Sligo Rovers lose away to Shamrock Rovers.