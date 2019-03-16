This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 16 March, 2019
Pinpoint Stephen Bennett scores 0-16 against Clare as rampant Waterford canter to semi-finals

The Déise will face Galway in their Allianz Hurling League semi-final after an impressive display at Walsh Park.

By Eoin Brennan Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 5:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,661 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4546808
Waterford's Kevin Moran with Peter Duggan and Aidan McCarthy of Clare.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Waterford's Kevin Moran with Peter Duggan and Aidan McCarthy of Clare.
Waterford's Kevin Moran with Peter Duggan and Aidan McCarthy of Clare.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Waterford 0-31

Clare 1-14

Eoin Brennan reports from Walsh Park

STEPHEN BENNETT ACCOUNTED for a remarkable tally of 16 points as a rampant Waterford cantered into a National Hurling League Semi-Final against Galway next weekend.

Only a week on from edging out the Tribesmen, Paraic Fanning’s side ensured a last four rematch after putting 13 man Clare to the sword in devastating fashion when outscoring the visitors by 0-20 to 0-04 with the aid of a strong wind in the second period.

The foundations of victory were laid in the opening half however when matching the Banner all the way against the conditions to only trail by two at the break at 1-10 to 0-11.

After an early blow-for-blow pattern, wind-assisted Clare finally broke free with an unanswered 1-2 from Peter Duggan placed balls approaching the end of the opening quarter.

After a brace of frees, the 2018 All-Star rifled a 15th minute penalty earned by Gary Cooney to the left corner of the net despite a strong hurley from goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe at 1-6 to 0-4.

Cathal Malone shakes hands with Stephen Roche Clare's Cathal Malone shakes hands with Waterford's Stephen Roche.

Waterford inched back into the tie mainly through Stephen Bennett’s unerring accuracy from frees but the hosts were fortunate to survive a late goal chance for Cooney who turned his marker and bore down on goal, only to bat to the side-netting.

It was a totally different landscape on the turnover however as Waterford fired the first five points to nudge into an advantage that they would never look back from.

The untouchable Stephen Bennett accounted for his ninth point of the half to help the hosts ease 0-24 to 1-12 clear by the 58th minute, with Clare’s forgettable afternoon only getting worse as a straight red card for Conor Cleary was compounded by a second yellow for Duggan just before the final whistle.

By then, Austin Gleeson and Pauric Mahony had piled on the misery on the scoreboard as Waterford hit the 30 point mark on a scoreline that certainly didn’t flatter them in what was a dry run of the sides’ Munster Senior Championship opener in eight weeks’ time.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-16 (14f); Pauric Mahony, Austin Gleeson 0-5 each; Peter Hogan 0-2; Colm Roche, Shane Bennett (s/l), Shane McNulty 0-1 each

Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan 1-7 (1-0 Pen, 6f, 1/sl); Tony Kelly 0-3; Cathal Malone 0-2; Aron Shanagher, Aidan McCarthy 0-1 each

Waterford:

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

3. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)
5. Callum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
4. Noel Connors (Passage)

9. Colm Roche (Shamrocks)
6. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
2. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
10. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

7. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
11. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

23. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Substitutes:

25. Colin Dunford (Colligan) for Prendergast (57)
13. Maurice Shanahan (Lismore) for Kearney (60)
26. Stephen Roche (Mount Sion) for Barron (67)
22. DJ Foran (Portlaw) for Shane Bennett (67)
24. Michael Walsh (Stradbally) for Gleeson (69)

Clare:

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
5. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) (Captain)

20. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown)
2. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)
9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
18. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills)
24. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Substitutes

21. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin) for Golden (HT)
7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Morey (45)
12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe) for Galvin (52)
19. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket-on-Fergus) for Shanagher (55)
17. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Collins (59)

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)

