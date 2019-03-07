This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I had to listen to him saying we’ve invested heavily. That’s the Cork manager with 27 players in his squad'

Waterford boss Alan Reynolds has continued his war of words with Munster rival John Caulfield.

By Caoimhin Reilly Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 2:49 PM
12 minutes ago 514 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4528645
Waterford manager Alan Reynolds.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Waterford manager Alan Reynolds.
Waterford manager Alan Reynolds.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

WATERFORD MANAGER ALAN Reynolds has continued his public spat with John Caulfield by suggesting the Cork City boss only had him on his coaching team to attract certain transfer targets.

Reynolds took exception to Caulfield’s jibes about Waterford’s budget being in excess of Cork’s following the Blues’ 2-0 win at Turner’s Cross last Friday week, saying: “I had to listen to Cork’s manager saying we’ve invested heavily.

“That’s the Cork manager with 27 players in his squad. I’ve got 18 players, including three on-loan.”

And, speaking on the LOI Weekly podcast, Reynolds added that he felt he was only brought into Caulfield’s staff in 2016 to ensure the Leesiders secured the services of Seán Maguire, among others.

“I was down there myself. Did I enjoy it, it went okay, we won the [FAI] Cup in the end, but I didn’t have too much of an input if I’m being honest.

Kenny Browne Kenny Browne in action for Cork City in the 2016 FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I think my input was bringing [Kenny] Browne, [Greg] Bolger and [Seán] Maguire, I think it ended at that. That’s the way I felt.”

On the financial debate, Reynolds said the club’s budget had been reduced from last season and that he had lost out to Cork on some transfer targets during the off-season.

“I tried to sign three or four players that Cork signed, but I couldn’t match them [financially].

He has a few there that he could give me if he has 27 players!”

Having finished fourth last season — qualifying for Europe as a result — Waterford’s start to the new campaign has produced just one win from four outings.

They face a trip to champions Dundalk tomorrow night — a venue where they lost twice last year — but Reynolds is hopeful of a result.

“On any day we could beat any team in the league. We haven’t hit the heights just yet, but  we’re not far away from it.”

