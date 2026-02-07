Waterford shock Dublin and maintain flawless league record

Waterford 1-10

Dublin 0-8

WATERFORD CONTINUED THEIR perfect start to the Lidl National Ladies Football League with a deserved five-point victory against All-Ireland champions Dublin in Dungarvan.

Emma Murray, Bríd McMaugh and Aine O’Neill starred whilst Lauren McGregor’s first half goal proved crucial as Tomas Mac an tSaoir’s side picked up another landmark victory as Dublin fell to their third defeat in a row in this year’s league.

Dublin started the brighter and opened the scoring on three minutes courtesy of a fine run and point from Sophie McIntyre, and they soon doubled their advantage when Kate Donaghy finished off a patiently worked move.

Katie Murray set up Áine O’Neill for Waterford’s opener but Jodi Egan quickly responded and Dublin led 0-3 to 0-1 after ten minutes. Settling their early nerves, the hosts responded excellently – a close range free was dispatched by Chloe Fennell before the brilliant McMaugh was afforded space and duly levelled proceedings.

It fast became the McMaugh show as she reeled off two more to establish a cushion, before a great block from McIntyre denied Kellyann Hogan a chance to fire the opening goal. Waterford were playing with confidence now as Player of the Match Emma Murray rode a number of challenges to split the posts on 20 minutes.

Waterford manager Tomás Mac a t'Saoir. Tyler Miller / SPORTSFILE Tyler Miller / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Dublin needed inspiration and it arrived via a brilliant strike from Orlagh Nolan, but two minutes later – they found themselves five behind as the Déise found the net four minutes before the break. Murray’s effort dropped short but was spilled by Abby Shiels to McGregor, and the Dungarvan forward made no mistake to establish a deserved 1-6 to 0-4 advantage at the interval.

They very nearly struck for goal two early in the second period, but Shiels denied Maeve Daly. Daly did recycle excellently to set up Ruby Browne however and the lead grew to six. Daly then set up Hogan as there were seven points between the sides after 40 minutes, but Michelle Davoren kept the All-Ireland champions ticking.

Laura Grendon fisted over to further reduce arrears, before the gap was back to four when Niamh Hetherton swivelled to score approaching the final quarter. A free from Hogan calmed Déise nerves, as did the continued defensive interventions of the excellent Karen McGrath and Laura Mulcahy.

A sweet strike from O’Neill made Waterford much more comfortable heading down the home straight. Annabelle Timothy dissected the posts as Dublin tried to salvage the game, but Waterford never looked in danger as they cruised to a third successive win, further exemplifying their growing title credentials.

Scorers for Waterford: B McMaugh 0-3, L McGregor 1-0, K Hogan 0-2 (1f), A O’Neill 0-2, E Murray, R Browne, C Fennell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: S McIntyre, O Nolan, K Donaghy, N Hetherton, J Egan, L Grendon, M Davoren, A Timothy 0-1 each.

Waterford: K Gardiner; C Murray, L Mulcahy, R Casey; Á O’Neill, K McGrath, R Browne; E Power, E Murray (capt.); K Murray, C Fennell, M Daly; L McGregor, K Hogan, B McMaugh.

Subs:

C Walsh for C Fennell (44); J Queally for L McGregor (52); A McGrath for M Daly (52); L Cusack for B McMaugh (54); A Hahesy for E Power (58); L Ni Harta for A O’Neill (58); T Ní Chrotaigh for K Murray (58); H McGrath for R Browne (58); O Kennedy for C Murray (59)

Dublin: A Shiels; N Crowley, A Nyhan, N Donlan; M Davoren, H Leahy, E Gribben; R Hartnett, H McGinnis; S McIntyre, O Nolan (capt.), K Donaghy; N Hetherton, J Egan, L Grendon.

Subs:

A Timothy for K Donaghy (37); O Keighran for J Egan (37); K Kenehan for N Donlon (48); E Kearney for H McGinnis (55)

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).