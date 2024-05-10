Asamoah hits hat-trick as Waterford thrash Dundalk

Waterford FC 4

Dundalk FC 1

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

FLEETWOOD TOWN LOANEE Maleace Asamoah produced a stunning display of finishing to help Waterford FC to their third win in a week, scoring a hat-trick as his side proved far too good for bottom side Dundalk FC in front of a 2,178 crowd at the RSC.

Dundalk’s goalkeeping woes continued for the lead goal on two minutes when Ross Munro – who replaced the 10-game suspended George Shelvey between the sticks – rushed a clearance that was picked up by Asamoah, who skipped two challenges before planting a right-footed finish to the far corner.

The leveller for the Oriel Park outfit also came courtesy of a goalkeeping error, this time from Sam Sargeant on 22 minutes when he played a clearance straight to Jamie Gullan. Gullan’s perfectly-weighted pass found Robbie Benson, who provided a left-footed finish to the far corner.

Waterford regained their lead with a sweeping move down the right a minute before the break. Darragh Power fed Connor Parsons out wide before he crossed into the centre where Asamoah placed his second past Ross Munro.

With Dundalk losing goalscorer Robbie Benson on 52 minutes, Waterford took full advantage to net their third just seconds later. Dean McMenamy’s corner was cleared to Connor Parsons, who saw his shot deflect off Zak Johnson for Grant Horton, who set-up Christie Pattisson, and he blasted high to the roof of the net.

It was the brilliance of Asamoah that gave Waterford a fourth goal on 76 minutes. Harvey Macadam’s ball from inside his own half wasn’t dealt with by John Mountney, and when the ball broke to the Fleetwood Town loanee, he delicately chipped keeper Ross Munro from 25-yards to complete his treble.

Waterford FC: Sargeant; Power, Radkowski, Horton, Leahy; McDonald (O’Keeffe 72), McMenamy (McCormack 67); Asamoah (Arubi 82), Pattisson, Parsons (Macadam 67); Amond (Evans 82).

Dundalk FC: Munro; Bradshaw, Davies, Muller (Doyle 65), Johnson, Boyle; Benson (Mountney 52), Horgan (O’Kane 87), Oostenbrink; Gullan (Durrant 87), Elliott (Kenny 65).

Referee: David Dunne (Dublin).

Attendance: 2,178