Jamie Pilley confirmed as new owner of Waterford FC

WATERFORD FC HAVE confirmed a change of ownership almost one year after previous owner Andy Pilley was sentenced to 13 years in prison for fraud offences in England.

Jamie Pilley, Andy’s son, has taken control of the club with his company, The Willows 96 Holdings Limited, completing the takeover of the Blues after the deal received clearance from the FAI.

Jamie Pilley is the sole shareholder of the UK-based firm and is now the ultimate beneficial owner of Waterford FC as well as sister club Fleetwood Town in England’s League Two.

Advertisement

Last July Pilley’s father, Andy, was found guilty of two counts of fraudulent trading, fraud by false representation and being involved in the acquisition, retention, use or control of the proceeds of fraudulently mis-sold energy contracts.

Jamie Pilley and Steven Curwood will be Waterford’s club directors.

“I’m delighted and honoured to have completed the takeover of the Blues and in doing so able to protect the long-term future of the club,” Pilley said.

Club Statement: Change of Ownership#WaterfordFC — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) May 30, 2024

“It’s been well documented the Club has faced uncertain times in the last 12 months with the situation surrounding my father, but my family and I remain fully committed to Waterford and a city and a football club.

“Since arriving at the Club we’ve made incredible steps forward, on and off the pitch, and I intend to continue this under my ownership – this isn’t a short term commitment. I’d like to think my family’s actions have spoken much louder than our words in the progress we’ve made since arriving.

“I’m incredibly proud to be the owner of this Club and would like to thank the FAI for their assistance during what has been a very difficult period for everyone involved.

‘I’d like to pay tribute to my father Andy for the work he’s done at the club, and I’m ready for the challenge of continuing the growth on and off the pitch going forward.”