Roanmore celebrate after reaching Waterford senior hurling final for first time in 31 years

Roanmore 1-15

Dungarvan 0-12

GAVIN O’BRIEN HIT 0-11 to inspire Roanmore to reach the Waterford senior hurling final today for the first time in 31 years as they defeated Dungarvan.

Free-taker O’Brien was on target from placed balls and open play to clinch a six-point success as Roanmore finished powerfully.

Emmet O’Toole’s 44th minute goal was also key for the winners as they set up a final next Sunday against Ballygunner, who will be chasing their 8th title in a row after yesterday’s 0-21 to 1-16 victory over Mount Sion.

Roanmore appearing in their first semi-final since 2000, managed to build on last weekend’s dramatic quarter-final success against Lismore. For manager Peter Queally, this is the latest feat he has enjoyed in Waterford hurling circles after guiding a fourth club to senior decider.

Dungarvan were ahead 0-8 to 0-7 at the interval but lost Gavin Crotty to injury in the first half and another key forward in Waterford player Patrick Curran to injury late in the game. Still when the impressive Cathal Curran pointed in the 36th minute, they were 0-11 to 0-9 to the good but remarkably only scored one point for the remainder of the game and that was a free from Patrick Curran in the 47th minute.

In contrast Roanmore timed their run to the finish line perfectly. They got a boost before the second-half water break with O’Toole netting after Cian Wadding’s shot hit the woodwork initially.

That left it 1-9 to 0-11 before O’Brien and Curran traded scores upon the resumption. But Roanmore finished decisively as they reeled off five points without reply after the 53rd minute. Eoin Madigan, Sean Burke and three from O’Brien saw them sail clear by six at the final whistle.

Scorers for Roanmore: Gavin O’Brien 0-11 (0-8f), Emmet O’Toole 1-0, Shane Mackey 0-2, Sean Burke, Eoin Madigan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dungarvan: Patrick Curran 0-5 (0-4f), Cathal Curran 0-3, Michael Kiely 0-2, Colm Curran, Johnny Burke 0-1 each.

Roanmore

1. Jack Chester

2. Conor Ryan, 3. Frank McGrath, 4. Charlie Chester

5. Chris Dempsey, 6. Rory Furlong, 7. Dale Hayes

8. Eoin Madigan, 9. Gavin O’Brien

10. Ethan Flynn, 11. Billy Nolan, 12. Cian Wadding

13. Emmet O’Toole, 20. Brian Nolan, 15. Shane Mackey

Subs

Sean Burke for Flynn (54)

L Hearne for Dempsey (57)

H White for O’Toole (61)

Dungarvan

1. Darren Duggan

2. Kenny Moore, 3. John Curran, 4. Gavin Power

5. Jamie Nagle, 6. Darragh Lyons, 7. Kieran Power

8. Kealan Daly, 9. Jack Lacey

10. Colm Curran, 11. Patrick Curran, 12. Joe Allen

13. Michael Kiely, 14. Cathal Curran, 15. Gavin Crotty

Subs

Johnny Burke for Crotty (inj) (5)

T Loftus for Daly (46)

J Duggan for Patrick Curran (inj) (50)

Cormac Curran for Allen (62)

Referee: Anthony Fitzgerald (Gaultier)

