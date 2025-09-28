Waterford boss John Coleman leaves club after losing run in Premier Division

WATERFORD HAVE ANNOUNCED the departure of manager John Coleman with four matches remaining in their League of Ireland Premier Division.

Waterford lost 2-1 against Shelbourne on Friday night, their fifth straight defeat in the top tier.

They have slipped to ninth in the table, occupying the relegation play-off spot, with Galway United currently ahead of them on scoring difference.

The exit of Coleman means Waterford are making their second managerial change of the season, the ex-Acrrington Stanley manager only appointed in May after Keith Long’s departure.

Waterford’s last league win was in mid-July when they defeated Cork City 2-0 at home. They entertain Drogheda United this Friday, host Derry City on 17 October, are away to St Patrick’s Athletic on 24 October, and host Galway United on the final day, 1 November.

“Waterford FC can confirm head coach John Coleman and assistant coach Danny Ventre have left the club with immediate effect,” a statement from Waterford read this morning.

“We would like to thank John and Danny for their efforts whilst at the club and wish them well for the future.

“The club will be making no further comment, and will issue a further update in due course.”