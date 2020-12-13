Champs again! Limerick lead the way in hurling as brilliant All-Ireland final display sees off Waterford.

Limerick 0-30

Waterford 0-19

LIMERICK’S PERFECT HURLING season concluded in December delight as the All-Ireland crown was safely added to their 2020 collection.

Waterford's Stephen Bennett has a shot stopped by Limerick's Diarmaid Byrnes. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

With league and Munster trophies already secured, they completed their hurling treble in style with a dominant showing as they swept past Waterford.

Stunning displays from wing-forwards Gearoid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey were central to the success. Hegarty shot 0-7 from play with Morrissey two behind him in the scoring stakes as they inflicted huge damage on the Waterford rearguard.

It was 0-14 to 0-11 in favour of Limerick at the interval after a half where Aaron Gillane and Tom Morrissey were in mesmeric attacking form, both striking over three points from play.

Waterford hung in there until the break, producing a gutsy second quarter which they shaded by 0-7 to 0-6. They hit the final three points of the half with Stephen Bennett popping over frees and Austin Gleeson clipping over some fine efforts from play.

But a succession of goal chances were not converted in that opening period. Jack Fagan sent a shot whistling wide and was crowded out for another while Bennett fired one at Nickie Quaid after being denied by a despairing block from Diarmaid Byrnes a few minutes before.

Waterford suffered the monumental blow of seeing Tadhg De Búrca limp off in the 21st minute after he sustained a knock to his knee. He was a huge presence for Waterford to be robbed off but youngster Iarlaith Daly got to the tempo of the game instantly and acquitted himself excellently.

Tadhg De Búrca goes down injured in the first half. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-10 (0-6f), Gearoid Hegarty 0-7, Tom Morrissey 0-5, Seamus Flanagan 0-3, Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes, William O’Donoghue, Pat Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-10 (0-9f), Austin Gleeson 0-5 (0-1f, 0-1 sideline), Calum Lyons, Kevin Moran, Kieran Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

Subs

19. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for Mulcahy (49)

25. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for O’Donovan (59)

26. Pat Ryan (Doon) for Flanagan (62)

18. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh) for Gillane (68)

24. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock) for Hayes (70)

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)

7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

11. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Subs

25. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore) for De Búrca (inj) (21)

23. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan) for Kieran Bennett (40)

22. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater) for Montgomery (44)

20. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan) for Moran (52)

26. Shane Fives (Tourin) for Kenny (55)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)