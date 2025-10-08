More Stories
A general view of Walsh Park. ©INPHO
FreeChanges

Waterford rename stadium 'Azzurri Walsh Park'

The move is part of a multi-year partnership with the local sportswear manufacturer.
9.47pm, 8 Oct 2025

WATERFORD GAA have announced they are changing the name of their stadium to ‘Azzurri Walsh Park’.

The move is part of a multi-year partnership with sportswear manufacturer Azzurri Sport.

The deal with the local company has been approved by the Waterford County Board.

Waterford GAA chairperson Neil Moore hailed the move, saying it would “make a real difference to the future of our players, our facilities and our games, at every level”.

The company’s director, Jack Molloy, added that they were “honoured” to be associated with the stadium.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie