Waterford rename stadium 'Azzurri Walsh Park'
WATERFORD GAA have announced they are changing the name of their stadium to ‘Azzurri Walsh Park’.
The move is part of a multi-year partnership with sportswear manufacturer Azzurri Sport.
The deal with the local company has been approved by the Waterford County Board.
Waterford GAA chairperson Neil Moore hailed the move, saying it would “make a real difference to the future of our players, our facilities and our games, at every level”.
The company’s director, Jack Molloy, added that they were “honoured” to be associated with the stadium.
