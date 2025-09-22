Shamrock Rovers move 10 points clear after win away at Waterford

Waterford FC 1

Shamrock Rovers 2

NOT EVEN A first-half power cut at the RSC could stop Shamrock Rovers in their tracks in their bid to cement top spot in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division as they recorded a 2-1 win over a struggling Waterford FC side to stretch their lead at the summit of the table to ten points.

With a Dublin derby against Bohemians to come on Friday night, Stephen Bradley’s side didn’t have a moments worry once striking the front through Josh Honohan, as not even a late Tommy Lonergan stunner could deny them victory.

After Padraig Amond had a goalbound effort blocked by the Rovers defence inside the opening minute, the first chance fell to Josh Honohan on eight minutes when he tried his luck from distance, but his right-footed shot sailed over Stephen McMullan’s crossbar.

James Olayinka took advantage of a misplaced Adam Matthews pass on 14 minutes before racing at the visiting defence, but his powerful right-footed strike from 25 yards flew inches wide of Ed McGinty’s left-hand post.

Advertisement

The Blues were on the attack again on 23 minutes as Olayinka played a neat pass inside for Sam Glenfield, who let fly with a cracking strike from distance only for his effort to whistle wide of the target with McGinty scrambling across goal.

It took a stunning save from McMullan to deny the Tallaght outfit five minutes later when Matt Healy sent in a brilliant right-wing free that found the head of Dan Cleary, but the netminder got down low to his left to tip the ball around the posts.

After the Blues cleared the initial corner out for a throw, the league leaders took the lead from the resulting attack. Adam Matthews’ long throw was touched on by Cleary to the back post where Josh Honohan arrived on cue to finish.

It was a defensive mistake from the visitors that gave the hosts the first opportunity of the second-half on the hour mark when a long ball into the area wasn’t cleared which saw Amond head across goal for Kacper Radkowski, but he couldn’t get proper power in his header as McGinty saved with ease.

Rovers made a triple change with 71 minutes on the clock and within sixty seconds, they doubled their lead. Graham Burke, who entered the fray for John McGovern, slipped the ball infield for Matt Healy, who turned onto his left-foot, and he beat keeper McMullan with a sweet 25-yard left-footed strike.

As time ticked down into the final minute, the home side pulled a goal back when Muhammadu Faal’s ball into the area was headed by Rovers defender Dan Cleary into the path of Tommy Lonergan, who powered a left-footed volley to the back of the net.

There was still time in the four added minutes for the hosts to put on a bit of pressure as they forced a couple of corners that saw Stephen McMullan go forward in the hope of snatching a point from the jaws of defeat, but the visitors stood firm to see it out.

Waterford FC: McMullan; Miles (Faal 88), Horton, Radkowski, Burke, Dempsey (White 81); Olayinka, Rossiter, Glenfield, Coyle (Lonergan 58); Amond.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Cleary, Lopes, O’Sullivan; Matthews, Nugent, Healy, Honohan; Mandriou (Watts 71), McEneff (Gaffney 71), McGovern (Burke 71).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Attendance: 2,312