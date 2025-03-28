Brandon Kavanagh the late, late hero for Pat's as they snatch all three points

SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division

Waterford 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

BRANDON KAVANAGH SCORED A stunning free-kick for St. Patrick’s Athletic in an incredible ending to the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division clash with Waterford FC at the RSC as Stephen Kenny’s side snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with two goals in the dying minutes.

For long periods, it looked as if Padraig Amond’s exquisite header was going to settle the tie in favour of the hosts, but when defender Darragh Leahy put through his own net two minutes from time, it was the Pat’s number 14 that beat Stephen McMullan in front of the travelling fans that won the tie.

After the hosts dictated the play from the start with Ryan Burke forcing keeper Joseph Anang into a fine save on eight minutes with Conan Noonan failing to finish the close-range rebound to the net, before Dean McMenamy had an effort from 25 yards well held by the visiting netminder.

The hosts broke the deadlock with a goal of beauty on 14 minutes when Burke found space for himself out on the left before putting the ball on the head of captain Padraig Amond, and he beat Anang with a stunning header from 12 yards.

Padraig Amond celebrates scoring. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Pat’s boss Stephen Kenny had his hands on his head for much of that first-half with the Tottenham Hotspur bound Mason Melia having a goalbound effort brilliantly blocked by Grant Horton on 28 minutes as the Blues defended resolutely in that opening 45 minutes.

Amond nearly doubled the lead with another beauty on 55 minutes when the striker took a pass from Conan Noonan before letting fly from 25 yards, but his right-footed shot flew inches wide of the left-hand post with keeper Anang beaten.

Chris Forrester had a goalbound shot superbly cleared off the line five minutes later by defender Ryan Burke as Kenny’s side tried to get back into the contest before Zach Elbouzedi was denied at the feet of keeper Stephen McMullan in a goalmouth scramble on 73 minutes.

The two minutes of madness was still to come as the Inchicore side levelled on 88 minutes when Blues defender Darragh Leahy put a header through his own net when trying to clear a Brandon Kavanagh ball into the penalty area, but there was more drama.

Zach Elbouzedi was the man that looked to be foul right of centre on the edge of the penalty area as the game entered four minutes added time after a Leahy foul, and Kavanagh applied the finish to give his side a most unlikely victory on the road.

Waterford FC: McMullan; Coyle (Lonergan 70), Radkowski, Horton, Leahy, Burke (Pouwels 90); McDonald (Glenfield 70), McMenamy, Olayinka; Noonan (Bakboord 78), Amond.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Sjoberg (Carty 82), Grivosti (Hoare 90), Redmond, Breslin (McClelland 65); Mulraney (Power 65), Kavanagh, Baggley (Lennon 65), Forrester, Elbouzedi; Melia.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).

Attendance: 3011