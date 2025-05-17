Waterford 'disappointed' after alleged racism towards Shamrock Rovers player

WATERFORD FC HAVE condemned “an allegation of racism towards a Shamrock Rovers player” during last night’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division game at the RSC.

The Blues issued a statement this morning sharing their disappointment at the alleged incident, and confirming that they are “fully co-operating with the authorities on the matter”.

Advertisement

“Waterford Football Club are disappointed to be made aware of an allegation of racism towards a Shamrock Rovers player during our SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division game on Friday 16th May,” the statement reads.

“We are a community-based football club who pride ourselves on our inclusion and are proud to welcome all to the RSC.

“The club take all reports of discrimination incredibly seriously and are fully co-operating with the authorities on the matter.

“We stand side by side with the League of Ireland and our supporters in taking a zero-tolerance approach to tackling racism within the game.

“Waterford Football Club would encourage anyone who witnesses such behaviour to report in confidence via our direct number 051-271160 or via email to office@waterfordfc.ie.”

Shamrock Rovers won last night’s game 3-1.