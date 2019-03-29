This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brick Walsh to start at centre-forward as Waterford make two changes for Croke Park decider

Peter Hogan has also been drafted in for the Deise.

By Paul Dollery Friday 29 Mar 2019, 9:44 PM
53 minutes ago 1,996 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4568275
Michael 'Brick' Walsh of Waterford.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Michael 'Brick' Walsh of Waterford.
Michael 'Brick' Walsh of Waterford.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

WATERFORD SENIOR HURLING manager Páraic Fanning has made two changes to his side for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League final against Limerick at Croke Park (2pm).

With the veteran Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh selected at centre-forward, Austin Gleeson drops back from the half-forward line to partner Jamie Barron in midfield instead of Colin Dunford.

The other adjustment from last weekend’s semi-final victory over Galway sees corner-forward Peter Hogan replace Thomas Ryan, as Waterford aim to recapture a title they last won in 2015.

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)
3. Callum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
4. Noel Connors (Passage) (captain)

5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)
6. Tadhg De Búrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)
7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

10. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
11. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)
12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart) 

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Marshall 'ready to go' despite lay-off, but McFarland refuses to take boost from Sexton absence
    Marshall 'ready to go' despite lay-off, but McFarland refuses to take boost from Sexton absence
    Leinster take no risks with Sexton after out-half pulls up with 'leg niggle'
    Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    Tottenham without Dier for Liverpool trip and no timescale set for his recovery
    Mané ready for Madrid switch, says former Southampton team-mate
    IRELAND
    Wexford striker Rianna Jarrett called into Ireland squad to face Italy
    Wexford striker Rianna Jarrett called into Ireland squad to face Italy
    'I couldn't ask for any more to be honest... I'm living my dream, as cringe as that sounds'
    Jon Walters: 'Now that I'm finished as a player, I'll spend a lot of time on myself'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Virgil van Dijk could lose his house after landlord Solskjaer secures Man United job
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie