Brick Walsh to start at centre-forward as Waterford make two changes for Croke Park decider

WATERFORD SENIOR HURLING manager Páraic Fanning has made two changes to his side for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League final against Limerick at Croke Park (2pm).

With the veteran Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh selected at centre-forward, Austin Gleeson drops back from the half-forward line to partner Jamie Barron in midfield instead of Colin Dunford.

The other adjustment from last weekend’s semi-final victory over Galway sees corner-forward Peter Hogan replace Thomas Ryan, as Waterford aim to recapture a title they last won in 2015.

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

3. Callum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

4. Noel Connors (Passage) (captain)

5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

6. Tadhg De Búrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)

7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

10. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

11. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)

12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

