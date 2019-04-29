This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hery sees red as impressive Dundalk make it five wins on the spin

Michael Duffy scored twice for the Premier Division champions in a convincing win in Waterford.

By Paul Dollery Monday 29 Apr 2019, 9:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,007 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4611068

Dundalk players celebrate after Michael Duffy scores their third goal Michael Duffy celebrates with John Mountney and Chris Shields after scoring his second goal. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Waterford 0
Dundalk 3

Paul Dollery reports from the RSC

DUNDALK MAINTAINED THEIR good form by recording what was ultimately a comfortable victory over a Waterford side who hadn’t tasted defeat in their previous four outings.

With the attendance impacted by the inclement weather, just 971 spectators witnessed the defending champions collect their fifth consecutive Premier Division win thanks to a Michael Duffy brace and a superb Jordan Flores strike. 

Already two goals behind, Waterford were forced to play the final 28 minutes without Bastien Hery, who was dismissed for receiving two yellow cards in the space of as many minutes.

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth selected a side that showed two changes — both in defence — from the team that started Friday’s 2-1 home win over Shamrock Rovers. Brian Gartland returned at centre-half at the expense of Dan Cleary, while left-back Dean Jarvis took the place of Dane Massey. The hosts were unchanged from their goalless draw at Bohemians.

Dundalk controlled the early proceedings and created the game’s first opening in the ninth minute. Rory Feely’s headed clearance inadvertently fell to Patrick Hoban, who released Michael Duffy down the left. Duffy’s powerful strike brought an important save out of Matthew Connor.

Within a minute of being introduced as a replacement for the injured Jamie McGrath, Jordan Flores was presented with a similar opportunity, of which Hoban was again the architect. The former Wigan Athletic midfielder missed the target as he sought to beat Connor at his near post.

Connor had to be alert to deny Duffy again on 22 minutes. Patrick McEleney and Daniel Kelly linked up well on the right to play in the Dundalk winger, who controlled the ball cleverly before the chance was smothered by the Waterford goalkeeper.

Izzy Akinade with Brian Gartland Dundalk's Brian Gartland tangles with Bastien Hery of Waterford. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Blues eventually gave the Lilywhites cause for concern on a couple of occasions as the game approached the half-hour mark. Izzy Akinade — who scored both goals in Waterford’s 2-1 win in the first corresponding fixture last season — saw a 30-yard strike rise slightly too high. Moments later, Feely searched for Akinade with a cross to the far post but a glancing touch from the glove of Gary Rogers managed to divert the ball off course.

Those chances briefly altered the complexion of the contest. Waterford began to enjoy more possession, with Ireland U21 winger Zack Elbouzedi looking like a particular potent offensive outlet for the home side on the right wing. Nevertheless, they went in at the break facing a one-goal deficit.

Dundalk were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box when Duffy was fouled by Maxim Kouogun near the angle on the left. As the first half entered its final minute of normal time, Duffy’s in-swinging delivery wrong-footed Connor and didn’t appear to take any additional touch — despite Hoban’s attempted diving header — en route to the net. 

While it was an unfortunate time for Waterford to concede, they were perhaps fortunate not to be further behind by the time referee Derek Tomney signalled the interval. Excellent work by Duffy created a fine chance for Kelly, whose first-time strike was brilliantly saved by the legs of Connor to keep the score at 0-1.

Waterford kept the Dundalk defence busy as they made a promising start to the second half, but their momentum was halted on 56 minutes by a stunning goal from Flores. After combining with Duffy, Hoban pulled the ball back for Flores, who let fly with a blistering shot from 25 yards to double the visitors’ advantage.

Any hopes Waterford had of staging a comeback were dashed on 62 minutes. Having been booked for a foul on Kelly just two minutes earlier, Hery was sent for an early bath when the referee produced a second yellow card after the French midfielder was late with a tackle on McEleney.

Five minutes later, Duffy killed the contest by finishing emphatically after being played through by Sean Gannon. From there, Dundalk cruised to a well-deserved win, the margin of which would have been even greater were it not for another fine Connor save that denied Hoban in the 72nd minute. 

WATERFORD: Matthew Connor; Rory Feely, Maxim Kouogun, Damien Delaney, Aaron Simpson; JJ Lunney, Shane Duggan (Georgie Poynton, 69); Zack Elbouzedi (Cory Galvin, 75), Bastien Hery, Izzy Akinade; Aaron Drinan (Scott Twine, 69).

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Sean Hoare, Dean Jarvis; Chris Shields, Patrick McEleney (Georgie Kelly, 69); Daniel Kelly (John Mountney, 61), Jamie McGrath (Jordan Flores, 14), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban.

Referee: Derek Tomney.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie