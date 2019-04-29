Hery sees red as impressive Dundalk make it five wins on the spin

Michael Duffy celebrates with John Mountney and Chris Shields after scoring his second goal. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Waterford 0

Dundalk 3

Paul Dollery reports from the RSC

DUNDALK MAINTAINED THEIR good form by recording what was ultimately a comfortable victory over a Waterford side who hadn’t tasted defeat in their previous four outings.

With the attendance impacted by the inclement weather, just 971 spectators witnessed the defending champions collect their fifth consecutive Premier Division win thanks to a Michael Duffy brace and a superb Jordan Flores strike.

Already two goals behind, Waterford were forced to play the final 28 minutes without Bastien Hery, who was dismissed for receiving two yellow cards in the space of as many minutes.

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth selected a side that showed two changes — both in defence — from the team that started Friday’s 2-1 home win over Shamrock Rovers. Brian Gartland returned at centre-half at the expense of Dan Cleary, while left-back Dean Jarvis took the place of Dane Massey. The hosts were unchanged from their goalless draw at Bohemians.

Dundalk controlled the early proceedings and created the game’s first opening in the ninth minute. Rory Feely’s headed clearance inadvertently fell to Patrick Hoban, who released Michael Duffy down the left. Duffy’s powerful strike brought an important save out of Matthew Connor.

Within a minute of being introduced as a replacement for the injured Jamie McGrath, Jordan Flores was presented with a similar opportunity, of which Hoban was again the architect. The former Wigan Athletic midfielder missed the target as he sought to beat Connor at his near post.

Connor had to be alert to deny Duffy again on 22 minutes. Patrick McEleney and Daniel Kelly linked up well on the right to play in the Dundalk winger, who controlled the ball cleverly before the chance was smothered by the Waterford goalkeeper.

Dundalk's Brian Gartland tangles with Bastien Hery of Waterford. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Blues eventually gave the Lilywhites cause for concern on a couple of occasions as the game approached the half-hour mark. Izzy Akinade — who scored both goals in Waterford’s 2-1 win in the first corresponding fixture last season — saw a 30-yard strike rise slightly too high. Moments later, Feely searched for Akinade with a cross to the far post but a glancing touch from the glove of Gary Rogers managed to divert the ball off course.

Those chances briefly altered the complexion of the contest. Waterford began to enjoy more possession, with Ireland U21 winger Zack Elbouzedi looking like a particular potent offensive outlet for the home side on the right wing. Nevertheless, they went in at the break facing a one-goal deficit.

Dundalk were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box when Duffy was fouled by Maxim Kouogun near the angle on the left. As the first half entered its final minute of normal time, Duffy’s in-swinging delivery wrong-footed Connor and didn’t appear to take any additional touch — despite Hoban’s attempted diving header — en route to the net.

While it was an unfortunate time for Waterford to concede, they were perhaps fortunate not to be further behind by the time referee Derek Tomney signalled the interval. Excellent work by Duffy created a fine chance for Kelly, whose first-time strike was brilliantly saved by the legs of Connor to keep the score at 0-1.

Waterford kept the Dundalk defence busy as they made a promising start to the second half, but their momentum was halted on 56 minutes by a stunning goal from Flores. After combining with Duffy, Hoban pulled the ball back for Flores, who let fly with a blistering shot from 25 yards to double the visitors’ advantage.

Any hopes Waterford had of staging a comeback were dashed on 62 minutes. Having been booked for a foul on Kelly just two minutes earlier, Hery was sent for an early bath when the referee produced a second yellow card after the French midfielder was late with a tackle on McEleney.

Five minutes later, Duffy killed the contest by finishing emphatically after being played through by Sean Gannon. From there, Dundalk cruised to a well-deserved win, the margin of which would have been even greater were it not for another fine Connor save that denied Hoban in the 72nd minute.

WATERFORD: Matthew Connor; Rory Feely, Maxim Kouogun, Damien Delaney, Aaron Simpson; JJ Lunney, Shane Duggan (Georgie Poynton, 69); Zack Elbouzedi (Cory Galvin, 75), Bastien Hery, Izzy Akinade; Aaron Drinan (Scott Twine, 69).

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Sean Hoare, Dean Jarvis; Chris Shields, Patrick McEleney (Georgie Kelly, 69); Daniel Kelly (John Mountney, 61), Jamie McGrath (Jordan Flores, 14), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban.

Referee: Derek Tomney.

