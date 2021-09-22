Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 22 September 2021
Rooney's Derby deducted 12 points after entering administration

The second-tier side have taken 10 points from eight games this season but are now rooted at the foot of the Championship.

Image: PA

WAYNE ROONEY’S DERBY County have been deducted 12 points by the English Football League [EFL] after entering administration on Wednesday.

The second-tier side have taken 10 points from eight games this season but are now rooted at the foot of the Championship, six points adrift of second-bottom Nottingham Forest.

Derby, twice English champions, had signalled their intention to appoint administrators last week, citing a failure to identify new owners and the continued financial impact of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday the club announced it had appointed three managing directors of business advisory firm Quantuma as joint administrators.

“We are in the early stages of assessing the options available to the club and would invite any interested parties to come forward,” said Quantuma managing director and joint administrator Andrew Hosking.

“Our immediate objectives are to ensure the club completes all its fixtures in the Championship this season and finding interested parties to safeguard the club and its employees.”

The EFL issued a statement confirming that a 12-point penalty had been immediately applied.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “I appreciate that this is a challenging and concerning period for everyone associated with the club, particularly the staff and supporters, and it is our intention to work proactively with the administrators and all relevant parties with the objective of securing a long-term and viable future for Derby County.”

Derby are already under a transfer embargo with potential for an additional points deduction for previously breaking the EFL’s financial rules.

Former Manchester United and England striker Rooney, in his first managerial role, has vowed to stick with the Midlands club.

“I’ve said a few times I’m committed to this club and to the group of players and the staff,” the 35-year-old said on Saturday. “I care about them, so I’ll keep doing everything I can to help us get through this.”

© – AFP, 2021

