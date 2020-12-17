BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wayne Rooney's eldest son Kai signs for Manchester United

A ‘proud day’ for the club’s record goalscorer.

By AFP Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 11:38 PM
WAYNE ROONEY’S SON Kai has followed in his father’s footsteps by signing for Manchester United.

United’s record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old, the eldest of Rooney’s four sons, signing a contract at his father’s former club.

Rooney accompanied the image with the caption: “Proud day. Kai signing for Manchester United. Keep up the hard work son.”

Rooney, 38, now in interim charge of Championship club Derby County, joined United from Everton in 2004 as a teenager.

The former England striker had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances and breaking Bobby Charlton’s long-standing goals record in January 2017.

Coleen Rooney, Wayne Rooney’s wife, wrote on Instagram: “Special night…. congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best.”

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

