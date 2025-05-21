'We get battered, not winning a trophy, not winning anything... I'm so happy'

BRENNAN JOHNSON said Tottenham had shrugged off their tag of serial losers by beating Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League on Wednesday.

The Welsh winger’s scrappy goal just before half-time edged a tense final short on quality as Spurs ended a 17-year wait to win a trophy.

Both sides are languishing at the bottom end of the Premier League after dismal domestic seasons, but Johnson said that counted for little now as Tottenham can look forward to Champions League football next season.

“This season hasn’t been good at all, but I swear, not one of us players right now care about that,” Johnson told TNT Sports.

Advertisement

“This club hasn’t won a trophy for 17 years, this is what it means — it means so much!

“All the fans get battered, we get battered, not winning a trophy, not winning anything, but getting to get the first one in a while today, I’m so happy.

“Ever since I came here, it’s been, ‘Tottenham are a good team, but they never get it done’ — we got it done!”

Doubts still surround the future of Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

But the Australian has delivered on his promise early on this season to maintain his record of winning silverware in his second season at various clubs.

“He’s done his job, he said he wins in his second year and he has,” added Johnson.

“I’ll be looking forward to his interview, but I can’t thank the manager enough for how much trust he’s had in us because some of the performances this season, as I say, haven’t been good enough.

“But especially in the Europa League, he had a really good way of getting everyone up for it, and today it shows.”

– © AFP 2025