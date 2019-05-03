Weekend tips: Dettori can clean up with Advertise in the 2000 Guineas

SATURDAY WILL SEE the first Classic winner crowned on the same day Paul

Townend regains the Irish Champion Jumps Jockey title, while stateside the 145th

Kentucky Derby is held at Churchill Downs.

There should be something for all racing fans with Group and Grade One action in three countries across the entire day.

Frankie Dettori after winning on Advertise at the Curragh last year. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The colts’ Classic, the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, over a mile is a fascinating renewal but with the short-price winter favourite Too Darn Hot ruled out in the last couple of weeks, this has caused more questions to be raised than answered about this year’s field.

Jockey bookings are always notable and Ryan Moore rides the unbeaten Ten Sovereigns,

with Donnacha on the proven stamina of Magna Grecia.

Frankie Dettori was due to ride the now absent Too Darn Hot so instead picks up the mount on Advertise.

Only two horses have beaten Advertise in his life — Calyx, the Commonwealth Cup favourite, and the aforementioned best juvenile of 2018, Too Darn Hot.

Trainer Martyn Meade has never hidden his admiration for this son of Showcasing and while he was no match for the Dewhurst winner, he was a clear second that day.

Advertise (15.35 Saturday, Newmarket — 7/1) looks to be a slightly forgotten horse but is a Group One-winning juvenile and, at the prices is the selection.

El Astronaute and Ornate should guarantee a strong pace in the Palace House Stakes at 2.20pm at Newmarket earlier on the card.

It is a quality renewal with last year’s Prix L’Abbaye winner Mabs Cross in the field too, but Sergei Prokofiev (14.20 Saturday, Newmarket — 5/2) is one of the most exciting sprinters in training.

The son of Scat Daddy needs a hot pace and he will get it here. It is difficult for sprinters aged three against more hardened rivals, but Sergei looks the real deal given the ease of his success on seasonal debut. The pace is guaranteed for him, as is his preferred good ground and Aidan O’Brien’s colt gets a weight allowance due to his age.

He could be one of the bets of the day as the only potential negative for him would have been a big field, but there will only be 11 runners.

UAE Jewel (16.45 Saturday, Newmarket – SP) could scarcely have been more impressive when winning on his belated racecourse debut at Newmarket, and he returns to the scene of the crime on Saturday.

He steps up in class and trip but neither would appear to be a barrier to this strapping son of Dubawi. This listed contest was immediately assigned his target after winning his maiden, and he looks likely to continue his upward career curve here before heading to Royal Ascot.

In the fillies’ classic, the 1000 Guineas on Sunday, there has been no obvious star

performer with any decent effort appearing to grant us a new favourite for the

race.

While a win for Lady Kaya or Skitter would warm even the coldest heart, Iconic Choice (15.35 Sunday, Newmarket — 20/1) is one for the cold cash. Tom Dascombe’s filly was doing her best work late behind Dandhu at Newbury last time but is triple the price for Sunday’s race.

She is very progressive and bred to be better over further, she will need to be granted but could give the Michael Owen backed operation a first British Classic success.

Ruby Walsh falls off Benie Des Dieux at Cheltenham. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Attemping to find a Punchestown winner on Saturday could be tricky away from

the Grade Ones. So keep it simple, Fusil Raffles (16.25 Saturday, Punchestown — 7/4) looked like the best juvenile hurdler in the UK when winning the Adonis at Kempton.

Nicky Henderson already has a dual Grade One-winning four-year-old in Pentland Hills, so knows the strength of the opposition. In the Annie Power Mares Hurdle, Benie Des

Dieux (15.50 Saturday, Punchestown — SP) owes us all after her own Annie Power impression at Cheltenham.

The double should get us through the bank holiday weekend.

The Curragh opens its doors to the public on Monday — the guaranteed winner here will be the racing public. If you want a tip, go down for a nose around, it is a truly spectacular sporting venue.

