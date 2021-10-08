Here's your essential TV guide to this weekend's live sport

Ireland's young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu makes a save. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THERE’S PLENTY OF live sport on the telly this weekend if that’s your thing.

It’s the international break in football, and while the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier away to Azerbaijan might not sound like the most appealing of fixtures, you can also watch action from the League of Ireland, the U21s, the FAI Women’s Cup semi-finals and the Nations League final.

The provinces are involved in the latest round of United Rugby Championship matches, and there is GAA club championship, NFL, golf, boxing, darts and Formula One to keep you entertained too.

1pm: All the action from day two of the Open de España on Sky Sports Golf.

5pm: Live coverage of the U21 Euro 2023 qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Luxembourg — from Tallaght Stadium — is on RTÉ 2.

6pm: Ireland’s Leona Maguire and Olivia Mehaffey are in action in the LPGA Tour event, the Cognizant Founders Cup, on Sky Sports Golf.

Leona Maguire. Source: Brian Spurlock

7pm: Wales are away to the Czech Republic in a World Cup qualifier and it’s live on Virgin Media Two.

7.20pm: TG4 has the third round of the United Rugby Championship, with Ulster welcoming Benetton to the Kingspan Stadium. It’s also on Premier Sports 1 from 7pm.

7.3opm: RTÉ 2 stick with the football on Friday evening, as Dundalk host SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions and league leaders Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park. It’s also available on LOI TV, where you can watch the three First Division games live too.

10pm: There’s PGA Tour golf on Sky Sports Main Event — the Shriners Children’s Open from TPC at Summerlin, Las Vegas.

Saturday

12pm: Qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1.

12.30pm: RTÉ 2 has the URC clash between Leinster and Zebre from the RDS, with Jacqui Hurley presenting the coverage.

Leinster's Harry Byrne (left) facing Zebre last season. Source: Luca Sighinolfi/INPHO

12.30pm: Day three from the Open de España in Madrid can be watched on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event (from 2.30pm).

2pm: With LOI TV, you catch the two FAI Women’s Cup semi-finals. First up, it’s Shelbourne against Galway and then holders Peamount United face off with 2019 winners Wexford Youths at 4pm.

4.15pm: Stephen Kenny is in need of a win as his team travel to Baku to take on Azerbaijan in a 2022 World Cup qualifier, live on RTÉ 2. It’s also on Sky Sports Football.

4.50pm: Over on TG4, Connacht welcome the Dragons to the Sportsgrounds in the URC.

5pm: More live coverage of the Cognizant Founders Cup on Sky Sports Golf.

8.30pm: It’s the World Grand Prix Darts final from the Morningside Arena in Leicester, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

9pm: If MMA is your thing, the main card of UFC Fight Night: Dern v Rodriguez — live from Las Vegas — begins on BT Sport 2.

10pm: Catch coverage of the Shriners Children’s Open on Sky Sports Golf (and Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30pm).

Sunday

12am: Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title defence and trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder is available on pay-per-view on BT Sport Box Office. Coverage of the card starts at midnight and the main event ring walks are expected between 4am and 5am Irish time.

11.30am: There’s a double-header of live WSL on Sky Sports Premier League, as Chelsea meet Leicester City before Katie McCabe’s Arsenal — currently top of the table — take on Everton at 2.30pm.

12pm: The finale of the Open de España is on Sky Sports Golf.

12.55pm: On Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1, the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix gets underway.

1.30pm: More URC action on RTÉ 2, with Munster on the road to play Scarlets. Premier Sports is also showing the game and their coverage starts at 1.55pm.

1.30pm: There’s live coverage of the Cork senior hurling championship on TG4, as Blackrock play St Finbarr’s.

1.30pm: The NFL heads to London as the New York Jets take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Catch extended build-up on Sky Sports NFL but it’s also on Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm.

3.40pm: Next up, TG4 shows the Antrim senior hurling final between Dunloy and O’Donovan Rossa.

5pm: On Sky Sports Golf, it’s the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club, New Jersey.

5.45pm: The Cincinnati Bengals host the Green Bay Packers in week five of the 2021 NFL season, on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

7pm: England face minnows Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on Virgin Media Two.

7.30pm: It’s the final of the Uefa Nations League, which is being held at the San Siro. Coverage is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football.

9.15pm: Switch back over to Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports NFL for the NFC East rivalry game the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at the AT&T Stadium.

10pm: The first of two tasty match-ups in the Conmebol World Cup qualifiers sees Brazil clash with Colombia on Premier Sports 1.

12.30am: Creeping into the early hours of Monday morning, Argentina then entertain Uruguay in a crucial World Cup qualifier at El Monumental.

1.10am: If you’re not a big sleeper, there’s a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!