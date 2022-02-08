Mayo's Kelly Sisters help West Coast Eagles to first win of 2022

Grace Kelly in action for West Coast Eagles (file pic). Source: AAP/PA Images

MAYO’S KELLY SISTERS, Niamh and Grace, helped West Coast Eagles to their first win of the 2022 Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] season overnight.

The Green and Red stars both featured in the nail-biting two-point triumph over St Kilda, with Niamh showing her pace on the wing and Grace providing impact from the interchange bench.

Tipperary star Aisling McCarthy watched on in good spirits, after she was officially ruled out for the remainder of the season yesterday having fractured her wrist:

👍🏻 for the W 🥳 https://t.co/3BqyccgjQy — Aisling McCarthy (@aish_mac) February 8, 2022

West Coast have spent the last few rounds in a hub in Melbourne while dealing with the challenges of Covid-19, and now fly home to Perth celebrating a fist victory under coach Michael Prior.

The 2.10 (22) to 2.8 (20) win over the Saints is also their first-ever outside Western Australia, and the four points earned lifts them from the bottom of the ladder.

After falling short against Geelong on Friday, this battling Round Five win after a quick turnaround will certainly give the Eagles a confidence boost.

Advertisement

How GOOD to see @eaglesaflw get to SING their Team Song for the first time this season after getting the WIN against St. Kilda



Well done @grace_kelly94 & @NiamhK090 & great to see @aish_mac in for the song💚



Well deserved after a CRAZY Month #AWholeNewBallGame pic.twitter.com/BmpbYPVCXA — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) February 8, 2022

“It’s been really tough,” captain Emma Swanson said afterwards. “This group has been through the ringer, but their resilience has been fantastic. To everyone at home, we hope we’ve done you proud.”

“West Coast will now board a flight home to Perth and are committed to playing out the rest of the season, and thank the AFL, WA Government and WAPOL for their ongoing assistance,” the club added in its match report.

2022 AFLW ladder

Source: AFLW/Google.

Round Five Results

Friday, 4 February

Geelong Cats 4.3 (27) West Coast Eagles 3.6 (24)

Saturday, 5 February

GWS Giants v St Kilda - postponed

Brisbane Lions 5.5 (35) Collingwood 1.5 (11)

Melbourne 5.8 (38) Gold Coast 4.2 (26)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Sunday, 6 February

Western Bulldogs 4.6 (30) Richmond Tigers 1.7 (13)

Carlton Blues 1.6 (12) Adelaide Crows 7.9 (51)

North Melbourne 3.8 (36) Fremantle Dockers 2.4 (16)

Tuesday, 8 February

St Kilda 2.8 (20) West Coast, 2.10 (22)

Irish players involved in the 2022 AFLW season