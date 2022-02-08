Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 8 February 2022
Mayo's Kelly Sisters help West Coast Eagles to first win of 2022

Tipperary star Aisling McCarthy watched on in good spirits after injury ended her season.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 10:51 AM
1 hour ago 883 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5676745

aflw-giants-eagles Grace Kelly in action for West Coast Eagles (file pic). Source: AAP/PA Images

MAYO’S KELLY SISTERS, Niamh and Grace, helped West Coast Eagles to their first win of the 2022 Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] season overnight.

The Green and Red stars both featured in the nail-biting two-point triumph over St Kilda, with Niamh showing her pace on the wing and Grace providing impact from the interchange bench.

Tipperary star Aisling McCarthy watched on in good spirits, after she was officially ruled out for the remainder of the season yesterday having fractured her wrist:

West Coast have spent the last few rounds in a hub in Melbourne while dealing with the challenges of Covid-19, and now fly home to Perth celebrating a fist victory under coach Michael Prior.

The 2.10 (22) to 2.8 (20) win over the Saints is also their first-ever outside Western Australia, and the four points earned lifts them from the bottom of the ladder.

After falling short against Geelong on Friday, this battling Round Five win after a quick turnaround will certainly give the Eagles a confidence boost.

“It’s been really tough,” captain Emma Swanson said afterwards. “This group has been through the ringer, but their resilience has been fantastic. To everyone at home, we hope we’ve done you proud.”

“West Coast will now board a flight home to Perth and are committed to playing out the rest of the season, and thank the AFL, WA Government and WAPOL for their ongoing assistance,” the club added in its match report.

2022 AFLW ladder

Screenshot 2022-02-08 10.41.40 Source: AFLW/Google.

Round Five Results

Friday, 4 February

Geelong Cats 4.3 (27) West Coast Eagles 3.6 (24)  

Saturday, 5 February

GWS Giants v St Kilda - postponed

Brisbane Lions 5.5 (35) Collingwood 1.5 (11)

Melbourne 5.8 (38) Gold Coast 4.2 (26)

Sunday, 6 February

Western Bulldogs 4.6 (30) Richmond Tigers 1.7 (13)

Carlton Blues 1.6 (12) Adelaide Crows 7.9 (51)

North Melbourne 3.8 (36) Fremantle Dockers 2.4 (16)

Tuesday, 8 February

St Kilda 2.8 (20) West Coast, 2.10 (22)

Irish players involved in the 2022 AFLW season

  • Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane Lions / Tipperary)
  • Aisling McCarthy (West Coast Eagles / Tipperary)
  • Grace Kelly (West Coast Eagles / Mayo)
  • Niamh Kelly (West Coast Eagles / Mayo)
  • Aileen Gilroy (North Melbourne / Mayo)
  • Rachel Kearns (Geelong Cats / Mayo)
  • Sarah Rowe (Collingwood / Mayo)
  • Aishling Sheridan (Collingwood / Cavan)
  • Cora Staunton (GWS Giants / Mayo)
  • Bríd Stack (GWS Giants / Cork)
  • Áine Tighe (Fremantle / Leitrim)
  • Sinéad Goldrick (Melbourne / Dublin)
  • Lauren Magee (Melbourne / Dublin)
  • Ailish Considine (Clare / Adelaide Crows).

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

