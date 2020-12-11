BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 11 December 2020
Advertisement

West Ham's rejuvenation under David Moyes continues, as they move up to fifth

The Hammers earned an impressive win over Leeds this evening.

By Press Association Friday 11 Dec 2020, 9:58 PM
30 minutes ago 1,629 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5297223
West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring.
Image: PA
West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring.
West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring.
Image: PA

LEEDS’ACHILLES heel from set-pieces came back to haunt them again as West Ham came from behind to win 2-1 at Elland Road.

For all their free-flowing football under Marcelo Bielsa, the Whites have frequently been chaotic at the back on their Premier League return – particularly from free-kicks and corners – and Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna were beneficiaries on Friday.

Mateusz Klich had given Leeds an early advantage from the spot, but towering headers from the Hammers pair ensured the points went back to London.

Leeds coach Bielsa made headlines by naming his team in advance of the game and was true to his word with his selections, but he could not have scripted a better start as his side went ahead from a retaken penalty five minutes in.

Liam Cooper split West Ham’s defence to send eight-goal striker Patrick Bamford clear and he was brought down by Lukasz Fabianski as he rounded him.

The Polish goalkeeper saved compatriot Klich’s tame initial effort but replays showed he moved off his line and Klich made no mistake second time around.

There were chances at either end after, Sebastien Haller turning and firing at Illan Meslier at one end, while Leeds forward Rodrigo should have done better with a snap-shot at the other.

West Ham levelled 25 minutes in, typically from a set-piece which has increasingly become Leeds’ weakness. Jarrod Bowen’s inswinging corner was met by Soucek, whose drilled header was too strong for Meslier who should have done better.

Rodrigo then spurned a chance to regain the lead almost immediately, cutting in from the right but firing straight at Fabianski.

Bamford had a header he could perhaps have done better with as half-time approached, while VAR checked for a handball against Ogbonna, but the sides went in level at the break.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Clearly irked by what he had seen, Bielsa made two Leeds changes at the break, Jack Harrison and Gjanni Alioski making way for Helder Costa and Jamie Shackleton.

Bamford then shot wide on the turn, before Luke Ayling’s fine close-range block ensured Haller’s shot went over, with the same player then drawing a tip-over from Meslier.

As both sides searched for a second, Said Benrahma – making his first Hammers start – put a free-kick wide from a tight angle, before causing Meslier to panic with a first-time curler from the edge of the box that was inches away.

Kalvin Phillips tried to make something happen for Leeds and drove wide, while Fabianski pouched a stinging 25-yard Klich half-volley.

Pablo Fornals then missed Meslier’s far post by centimetres as he crept in round the back of Cooper’s failed attempt to clear, before the keeper made a quite stunning one-handed stop to repel Fabian Balbuena’s rocket header.

He had little chance in the 80th minute, though, unable to get anywhere near Ogbonna’s header which came from an inch-perfect Aaron Cresswell cross after a sloppy Costa foul.

There was still time for Meslier to deny Haller with a another one-handed cracker and Balbuena clip a post, though Leeds should have levelled when Rodrigo headed meekly at Fabianski.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie