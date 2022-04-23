Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 23 April 2022
Dublin hold on to secure big win in Wexford

Mattie Kenny’s men finished up one-point winners.

By Ronan Fagan Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 6:44 PM
Donal Burke of Dublin was named Man of the Match.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Wexford 0-23

Dublin 0-24

DUBLIN LEAVE WEXFORD Park with a valuable two points after holding on to win by the minimum in this evening’s Leinster senior hurling championship clash.

Mattie Kenny’s Sky Blues finished up 0-24 to 0-23 winners, after coming through a dramatic ending with 14 men.

More to follow.

