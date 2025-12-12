Dave Connell appointed as new Wexford FC Women’s manager

WEXFORD FC WOMEN have confirmed the appointment of Dave Connell as first team manager.

Connell brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously played for a number of League of Ireland teams before going into management with Limerick FC and Galway United.

Connell was appointed Ireland Women’s U19 Manager in 2011 and led the girls in green to the UEFA European Championship Semi-Finals for the first time in 2014 and again guided the U19 team to the Championship Finals in 2024.

He also brought the Ireland Women’s U17 team to the Championship Finals in Iceland in 2015 and led the Ireland Women’s World Student Games team to their best ever finish of 4th in 2019.

Speaking on his appointment, Connell said:

“I am very excited about taking up my position as manager of the Wexford FC Women’s team for the upcoming season.

I am very grateful and honoured to be given this opportunity to contribute to what has been created at this wonderful football club.”