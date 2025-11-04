Gardaí investigate Wexford GAA final violence as teenager treated for facial injuries

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE violence after Sunday’s Wexford senior football final said a teenage boy was brought to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Wexford gardaí said in a statement an investigation is being carried out into the alleged assault on the teenager, who is aged in his late teens.

It is also believed that a supporter received a broken nose during the incident.

The statement continued: “Gardai attended the scene following a report of an incident of alleged assault that occurred at a sports ground in Wexford on Sunday.

“A male youth (aged in his late teens) was conveyed to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

Wexford county board have also released a statement that reiterates their commitment to launching an investigation into the violent scenes that marred the end of Sunday’s final, where Castletown retained their title with a 0-14 to 1-7 win over Shelmaliers.

The statement reads:

“An Coiste Bainistí of CLG Loch Garman met on the evening of Monday November 3 to discuss an incident which occurred in the immediate aftermath of the Dominic Smith Expert Electrical senior football championship final between Castletown and Shelmalier at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday November 2, 2025.

“It was agreed that the incident was highly regrettable and that appropriate investigative actions are warranted.

“A thorough discussion was held regarding the events themselves and the courses of action that are available to CLG Loch Garman.

“Cathaoirleach John Kenny told how he has already spoken to a number of people in relation to the incident and it was unanimously agreed that a formal investigation should commence immediately.

“The matter now lies with the Disciplinary Committee of CLG Loch Garman. CLG Loch Garman will also cooperate fully with any other authorities involved and will ultimately take whatever actions are deemed appropriate and necessary.

“A further statement will follow in due course.”

- Additional reporting by TheJournal.ie