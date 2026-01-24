Fanning late goal rescues Wexford hurlers, Down see off Clare in football

Results

Hurling

Division 1B

Carlow 2-18 Down 1-11

Wexford 1-13 Antrim 1-12

Division 2

Meath 1-20 London 1-10

Derry 0-12 Kerry 5-23

Football

Division 3

Down 2-19 Clare 2-14

Laois 1-10 Limerick 0-13

MARK FANNING WAS Wexford’s hero as he fired home the injury-time goal that dug out success for them in Division 1B of the hurling league at home to Antrim this evening.

Fanning netted from a free to claim a dramatic 1-13 to 1-12 success for Keith Rossiter’s team. It had looked as if Conor Johnston’s goal in injury-time had secured the honours for Antrim until Fanning intervened.

Simon Roche struck 0-8 for the winners and Seann Elliott bagged 0-7 for an Antrim, who were in front 0-9 to 0-6 at the interval.

Elsewhere in Division 1B, Carlow made no mistake on home soil as they saw off Down by ten points. Donagh Murphy (1-4) and John Michael Nolan (1-2) led the way for Pat Bennett’s side.

Wexford's Simon Roche celebrates at full-time. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Antrim's Eoin O'Neill is tackled by Eamon Wickham and James Byrne of Wexford. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

In Division 2 of the hurling league, Kerry crushed Derry by 26 points in Celtic Park with Daniel Casey, Colin Walsh, Oisin Maunsell, Ronan Walsh (2) finding the net.

Meath defeated London by ten points in Trim in the same division.

In football tonight, Down held off a determined Clare challenge to get their Division 3 campaign off to a victorious start.

Clare, backed by the wind in Páirc Esler, were ahead 2-9 to 0-10 at the break with Cillian Brennan and Mark McInerney bagging their goals.

Down received an early second-half boost courtesy of a goal from John McGeough and were level by the 49th minute when Daniel Guinness pointed, 2-11 to 1-14.

The crucial score arrived as Down trailed by a point, Odhran Murdock netting in the 67th minute with Guinness striking a two-pointer and Murdock then adding another to claim a five-point success.

Laois and Limerick shared the spoils in Portlaoise in the same division. Evan O’Carroll scored the only goal of the game with the teams tied 1-4 to 0-7 at the break, but it took Niall Corbett’s late point to rescue a draw for Laois.

