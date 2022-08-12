Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Friday 12 August 2022
Advertisement

RTÉ to broadcast both legs of Shamrock Rovers' Europa League play-off

Next Thursday evening’s away leg and the following week’s home leg will both be shown on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Aug 2022, 5:21 PM
39 minutes ago 606 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5839837
Rovers celebrate their two-legged victory over Shkupi.
Image: Kostadin Andonov/INPHO
Rovers celebrate their two-legged victory over Shkupi.
Rovers celebrate their two-legged victory over Shkupi.
Image: Kostadin Andonov/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed that RTÉ will broadcast both legs of their Europa League qualifying play-off round with Ferencvaros.

Rovers are already guaranteed a place in the group stage of the Europa Conference League regardless of the result but Stephen Bradley’s men can upgrade that to a spot at the same stage of Europe’s second-tier competition if they can overcome the Hungarian champions.

RTÉ will show Rovers’ away leg in Budapest next Thursday night (kick-off 5:30pm Irish time) and the home leg at Tallaght Stadium a week later (8pm).

Both games will be broadcast live on RTÉ and the RTÉ Player, with exact coverage details and times to follow.

RTÉ broadcast both legs of St Patrick’s Athletic’s Europa Conference League third-round qualifier with CSKA Sofia on their news channel over the last fortnight but received criticism for their decision not to show League of Ireland champions Rovers as they progressed over two legs with Shkupi in their equivalent qualifier for the Europa League.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie