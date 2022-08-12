RTÉ to broadcast both legs of Shamrock Rovers' Europa League play-off

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed that RTÉ will broadcast both legs of their Europa League qualifying play-off round with Ferencvaros.

Rovers are already guaranteed a place in the group stage of the Europa Conference League regardless of the result but Stephen Bradley’s men can upgrade that to a spot at the same stage of Europe’s second-tier competition if they can overcome the Hungarian champions.

RTÉ will show Rovers’ away leg in Budapest next Thursday night (kick-off 5:30pm Irish time) and the home leg at Tallaght Stadium a week later (8pm).

Both games will be broadcast live on RTÉ and the RTÉ Player, with exact coverage details and times to follow.

RTÉ broadcast both legs of St Patrick’s Athletic’s Europa Conference League third-round qualifier with CSKA Sofia on their news channel over the last fortnight but received criticism for their decision not to show League of Ireland champions Rovers as they progressed over two legs with Shkupi in their equivalent qualifier for the Europa League.