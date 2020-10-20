Who will win this season's Champions League?

Bayern Munich after their victory over PSG in August.

JUST 58 DAYS have passed since Kingsley Coman’s second-half goal handed Bayern Munich their sixth European Cup title in Lisbon.

The 2020/21 edition of the Champions League officially kicks off this evening with Matchday 1 of the group stages.

Beaten finalists Paris Saint-Germain host Manchester United, while Europa League winners Sevilla are in London to take on Chelsea and Lazio welcome Borussia Dortmund’s talented young side to the Stadio Olimpico.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will look to move on from August’s 8-2 hammering by Bayern when they host Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros.

The usual suspects will once again compete for European football’s top prize, but we’ve already seen some crazy results since the return to play. With that in mind, could 2021 produce a surprise winner?

Who do you think will win this season’s Champions League?

