Tuesday 20 October 2020
Who will win this season's Champions League?

Europe’s elite club competition returns to our screens this evening.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 20 Oct 2020
Bayern Munich after their victory over PSG in August.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

JUST 58 DAYS have passed since Kingsley Coman’s second-half goal handed Bayern Munich their sixth European Cup title in Lisbon. 

The 2020/21 edition of the Champions League officially kicks off this evening with Matchday 1 of the group stages.  

Beaten finalists Paris Saint-Germain host Manchester United, while Europa League winners Sevilla are in London to take on Chelsea and Lazio welcome Borussia Dortmund’s talented young side to the Stadio Olimpico. 

Barcelona, meanwhile, will look to move on from August’s 8-2 hammering by Bayern when they host Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros.

The usual suspects will once again compete for European football’s top prize, but we’ve already seen some crazy results since the return to play. With that in mind, could 2021 produce a surprise winner?  

Who do you think will win this season’s Champions League? 


Poll Results:

Bayern Munich  (385)
Liverpool (179)
Other (147)
Juventus (108)
Manchester City (80)
PSG (78)
Borussia Dortmund (33)
Real Madrid (29)
Atletico Madrid (29)
Barcelona (13)










