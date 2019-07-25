This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 25 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Whyte reportedly tested positive for banned substance, Hearn claims he was cleared to fight

The Brit claimed the WBC interim heavyweight belt with a unanimous-decision win over Oscar Rivas in London on Saturday.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 8:00 AM
19 minutes ago 508 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4739346
Why celebrating his win over Oscar Rivas on Saturday night.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Why celebrating his win over Oscar Rivas on Saturday night.
Why celebrating his win over Oscar Rivas on Saturday night.
Image: Bradley Collyer

EDDIE HEARN HAS claimed Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were both cleared to fight amid a report the Brit tested positive for a banned substance before the bout.

Whyte claimed the WBC interim heavyweight title with a unanimous-decision win over Rivas in London on Saturday.

But Boxing Scene reported on Wednesday that Whyte had “tested positive for one or more banned substances” prior to the fight, which was allowed to proceed by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Hearn, Whyte’s promoter, did not say if the 31-year-old had tested positive, but confirmed he was cleared to fight.

“Further to reports I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive VADA [Voluntary Anti-Doping Association] and UKAD [UK Anti-Doping] testing for their bout,” Hearn wrote on Twitter.

“Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies and the BBBofC.”

Whyte claimed a dominant win over Rivas, with two judges scoring it 115-112 in his favour and a third 116-111.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie