'Johnny is very different than what he was on the field'

JOHNNY SEXTON AND Richard Wigglesworth had a few run-ins on the pitch over the years, but now they’re fighting for the same cause.

The former Ireland out-half and ex-England scrum-half are both part of Andy Farrell’s coaching staff for the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia.

Renowned as intelligent operators during their playing days, Sexton and Wigglesworth were on opposing coaching teams earlier this year when Ireland beat England in the Six Nations.

Given the history, they’re enjoying being on the same side now.

“It’s a bit different,” said Wigglesworth after the Lions’ captain’s run in Dublin this afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s sold-out clash with Argentina.

“I’ve really enjoyed him, so very different than what he was on the field. I’m maybe similar, but without the extreme that Johnny was on the field and off it.

“We’ve had a good few debates about some match-ups we had. So no, we’ve had some good fun talking about it. Really enjoying working with him. Obviously, great knowledge, a good eye for what’s going on, and just wants to help, like we all do.”

Farrell has six assistant coaches in total, the most since Clive Woodward’s bloated 2005 tour.

Ireland’s Simon Easterby, John Fogarty, Andrew Goodman, and Sexton have joined Farrell, along with Scotland’s John Dalziel and England’s Richard Wigglesworth.

The Lions didn’t publicly announce what each of Farrell’s assistants will focus on but most of it is clear. Easterby will be in charge of defence, Fogarty is the scrum coach, and Dalziel will lead the rest of the forward play.

Wigglesworth at the Aviva Stadium today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Farrell has been in charge of Ireland’s phase-play attack in recent years, with backs coach Goodman focusing heavily on the set-piece strike plays.

Sexton works on Ireland’s kicking game but also has input on the Irish attack, although he said this week that his Lions role revolves specifically around kicking.

Wigglesworth is a senior assistant coach with England and guides their attack, while also being renowned as a kick strategy expert.

So there appears to be an overlap of coaching specialities in attack and kicking.

Wigglesworth wasn’t willing to clarify exactly how the various responsibilities have been divided out, but said Farrell wants a collaborative approach.

“I wouldn’t like to elaborate on it too much because I think it’s Andy’s to do when he gives it out,” said Wigglesworth.

“So, he wants us all to work together. We’ve got our little roles, but if Andy wants to expand on it more, then I’ll let him do that.”

“Faz has said straight away that he wanted it to be as connected and cohesive as possible. So, everything’s put on the table, really discussed and then try and come up with the best solution and the best help for the lads.

“Obviously, we’ve got our little individual responsibilities that you’ll come up with and check in with each other, but I’m enjoying it immensely, how connected it is and how much we’re trying to help each other and learn. So, it’s definitely been a fun part so far.”

Lions out-half Finn Russell with Wigglesworth. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Whatever the job roles, there is plenty of coaching acumen in this Lions staff. This is Farrell’s third tour and he has massive experience from his time as an England assistant coach, Ireland assistant, and as a Grand Slam-winning Irish boss.

Easterby has been Ireland forwards and defence coach at different stages over the past decade or so and is just coming off a season as the national team’s head coach.

Fogarty has been with Ireland for some major successes since joining in 2020, having worked with Leinster before that. Goodman also worked with the eastern province before joining Ireland last year, having come through the New Zealand coaching ranks.

Dalziel is a former Scotland U20s and Scotland 7s boss who has been Gregor Townsend’s forwards coach with the senior Scotland team since 2020. And Wigglesworth helped Leicester to a Premiership title alongside Steve Borthwick before joining him in the England set-up in 2023.

All of those backgrounds and experiences are leading to some fascinating coaching chats.

“Definitely, from our perspective of learning from all the different coaches and the little things that you see differently, all incredibly interesting on the back of it,” said Wigglesworth. “So I’ve been absolutely loving that part of it.”

There’s no doubt Wigglesworth and Dalziel will go back to England and Scotland camps after this tour with a much deeper knowledge of how Farrell and co. like to do things with Ireland.

But Wigglesworth said he hasn’t been looking for any trade secrets.

“They’ve been pretty successful, haven’t they? So I’ve not been drilling them too much on what they do or don’t do.”