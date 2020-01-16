Sheffield United boss Wilder 'can relate' to McBurnie, but striker warned over behaviour at Swansea game

SHEFFIELD UNITED BOSS Chris Wilder says he “can relate” to Oli McBurnie, but has reminded him of his “responsibility” after the Blades striker was spotted taunting Cardiff fans while watching his former club Swansea City in action at the weekend.

Wilder noted that it was “refreshing” to see the 23-year-old supporting the Welsh side in their goalless draw on Saturday despite warnings over his conduct since.

McBurnie, Sheffield’s club record signing from Swansea last summer, was in the away end at Cardiff City Stadium for the Championship clash, but was picked up on camera appearing to make an “obscene gesture” towards Bluebirds fans during the match.

While the Football Association [FA] acted when they saw the images, they felt that McBurnie’s behaviour did not warrant an official misconduct charge on the basis of bringing the game into disrepute.

The governing body wrote to his current club, Sheffield United, instead, requesting that they warn McBurnie and remind him of his responsibilities.

“That is that we’ve done,” Wilder said, as quoted by the Independent. “I’ve spoken to him after we received a letter from the FA talking about Oli’s future conduct, which is quite right.

Oli McBurnie LOVES Swansea City! 🖤



He may be grabbing the goals for Sheffield United in the Premier League these days - but there is no way the striker was missing this one! 👀 pic.twitter.com/mddPpUMZDu — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 12, 2020

“He didn’t really go in camouflage disguise. I’ll not mention the make of the jacket he had on, people have already spoken about it.

We reminded him that he has a responsibility. He’s a footballer and with social media and cameras everywhere you can’t get involved. He must represent himself, more than anything, a touch better and he understands that.

“I think you’re always on camera now. The coverage the Premier League gets, it exposes everybody and it goes into everyone’s front room and we have a standard to set. I’m just so glad there weren’t cameras about when I was playing football!”

He continued: “But I can relate. There was a time when I was a player at other clubs, and when I was a manager at other clubs, that I would rush back to Sheffield to go and watch United, or away from home.

I’ve got no problem with him going to watch Swansea. He has an obvious connection with that club, in terms of when he was a young player and taking his family down there. He has a connection with the club and he himself has spoken about that.

“I think it’s refreshing that he wants to go and watch games of football. We just had a word with him on the other bit.

“The FA are red-hot on stuff like that so for them not to take any other action speaks volumes for what it was. As far as I’m concerned we move on now.”

Chris Wilder on Oli McBurnie:



🗣 “We received a letter from the FA but I can relate, there was a time when I was player/manager and I’d rush back to the Lane. I have no problem with Oli going back to watch them. I think it’s quite refreshing to be honest”



Wilder, what a man. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mtIPkIUYvj — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 16, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!