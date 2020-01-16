This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 16 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sheffield United boss Wilder 'can relate' to McBurnie, but striker warned over behaviour at Swansea game

‘I think it’s refreshing that he wants to go and watch games of football. We just had a word with him on the other bit.’

By The42 Team Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 10:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,068 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4968728
McBurnie was pictured making an 'obscene gesture' during Swansea’s derby draw.
Image: Sky Sports.
McBurnie was pictured making an 'obscene gesture' during Swansea’s derby draw.
McBurnie was pictured making an 'obscene gesture' during Swansea’s derby draw.
Image: Sky Sports.

SHEFFIELD UNITED BOSS Chris Wilder says he “can relate” to Oli McBurnie, but has reminded him of his “responsibility” after the Blades striker was spotted taunting Cardiff fans while watching his former club Swansea City in action at the weekend.

Wilder noted that it was “refreshing” to see the 23-year-old supporting the Welsh side in their goalless draw on Saturday despite warnings over his conduct since.

McBurnie, Sheffield’s club record signing from Swansea last summer, was in the away end at Cardiff City Stadium for the Championship clash, but was picked up on camera appearing to make an “obscene gesture” towards Bluebirds fans during the match.

While the Football Association [FA] acted when they saw the images, they felt that McBurnie’s behaviour did not warrant an official misconduct charge on the basis of bringing the game into disrepute.

The governing body wrote to his current club, Sheffield United, instead, requesting that they warn McBurnie and remind him of his responsibilities.

“That is that we’ve done,” Wilder said, as quoted by the Independent. “I’ve spoken to him after we received a letter from the FA talking about Oli’s future conduct, which is quite right.

“He didn’t really go in camouflage disguise. I’ll not mention the make of the jacket he had on, people have already spoken about it.

We reminded him that he has a responsibility. He’s a footballer and with social media and cameras everywhere you can’t get involved. He must represent himself, more than anything, a touch better and he understands that.

“I think you’re always on camera now. The coverage the Premier League gets, it exposes everybody and it goes into everyone’s front room and we have a standard to set. I’m just so glad there weren’t cameras about when I was playing football!”

He continued: “But I can relate. There was a time when I was a player at other clubs, and when I was a manager at other clubs, that I would rush back to Sheffield to go and watch United, or away from home.

I’ve got no problem with him going to watch Swansea. He has an obvious connection with that club, in terms of when he was a young player and taking his family down there. He has a connection with the club and he himself has spoken about that.

“I think it’s refreshing that he wants to go and watch games of football. We just had a word with him on the other bit.

“The FA are red-hot on stuff like that so for them not to take any other action speaks volumes for what it was. As far as I’m concerned we move on now.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie