Sunday 7 November 2021
Less than 24 hours after 1,603-game Warnock departs, Wilder takes over as Boro boss

The manager left hometown club Sheffield United in March as relegation from the Premier League loomed.

By AFP Sunday 7 Nov 2021
FORMER SHEFFIELD United boss Chris Wilder has been appointed as Middlesbrough’s new manager following the departure of Neil Warnock, the Championship club announced on Sunday.

Warnock, who has taken charge of a record 1,603 games with English league clubs, left second-tier Middlesbrough by mutual consent on Saturday following his team’s 1-1 draw at West Brom.

Wilder left hometown club Sheffield United in March as relegation from the Premier League loomed but had won plaudits for guiding the Blades from England’s third tier to the top flight.

Sheffield United impressed under Wilder in their 2019/20 Premier League campaign, finishing ninth, but ended bottom last season with 29 defeats.

The 54-year-old’s first game in charge of the northeast English club will be at home to Millwall on November 20.

Middlesbrough, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2017, are 14th in the Championship table, four points off the final play-off spot.

