Wilfried Nancy tells Celtic fans ‘we’re really close to turning things around’

WILFRIED NANCY TOLD disgruntled Celtic fans that he is “very close” to turning things around at Parkhead despite continuing his nightmare tenure with a 3-1 defeat by Rangers.

Many Hoops supporters had wanted the French coach out after just two wins in seven games but it looked positive when South Korea international Yang Hyun-jun scored in the 20th minute, and it could have been more before the break.

However, in a remarkable second-half turnaround, Youssef Chermiti scored twice for the visitors before Mikey Moore added a third in the 71st minute to leave Celtic stunned.

Nancy claimed he is “not defeatist” as he tried to explain away another damaging setback which allowed Rangers to go level with their second-placed Old Firm rivals in the table, and left Celtic fans chanting against the board inside and outside the stadium.

The former Columbus Crew boss said: “It’s the results. Results. So this is the reality for the moment.

“But when I say this is the reality, it doesn’t mean that I am a defeatist guy. No. What I mean is we are really close, really, really close, to turn things around.

“And again, I repeat myself, but I can understand this situation.

“I think that they (fans) were behind us the first half, they pushed us in a good way. And after that… I can understand why they’re disappointed regarding the fact that we had many possibilities to win the game.

“I know that I repeat myself, but it happened in the past also regarding many games. And I think that they really enjoyed the first half. They saw a team, players that they were giving everything with the ball and without the ball.

“So they see the direction that we want to go but in a consistent way, for 95 minutes.

“And after that, the fact is that I know the meaning of this game and the disappointment for them. But what I can tell them is what we did during the first half and also at certain moments second half, this is what we want to do.

“But at the same time, we know that we cannot accept to concede goals like this. We know that. And this is something that we’re going to work on.”

Nancy still believes Celtic are title contenders and insists he has witnessed enough in his squad to give him faith.

He said: “I saw enough except the fact that we haven’t scored more goals. And again, I know that we lost but I have also to be objective.

“The level that we had at certain moments was really, really, really high. This is the reality.

“And I would not talk like that if it was not the case. But that’s why, in terms of results again, this is why I said that this is the same story.

“We all know that and that’s why I said that we are really close to things turning around. But yeah, for the moment, details, details, details.”