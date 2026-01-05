More Stories
Wilfried Nancy. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeScottish Premiership

Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after six defeats in first eight games in charge

The Frenchman’s reign at Parkhead lasted just 33 days.
3.34pm, 5 Jan 2026
8

CELTIC HAVE SACKED manager Wilfried Nancy after suffering six defeats in his first eight games in charge.

The club’s head of football operations, Paul Tisdale, has also left his role following Saturday’s 3-1 by Old Firm rivals Rangers at Parkhead.

Celtic confirmed in a statement on Monday that they had “decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy with immediate effect”.

“The club thanks Wilfried for his efforts and wishes him and his family well for the future,” the statement added.

“Wilfried’s assistants, Kwame Ampadu, Jules Gueguen, and Maxime Chalier, will also be leaving the club and they take with them our good wishes.

“The club can also confirm that Paul Tisdale has left his position as head of football operations. We thank Paul for the contribution he has made in that role.

“A further update will be provided to supporters as soon as is practical.”

Nancy’s spell in charge of Celtic lasted just 33 days, four shorter than Martin O’Neill’s interim stint in charge during the club’s recruitment process.

More to follow.

