Will Ferry earns first Ireland call-up as Sammie Szmodics and Callum O'Dowda ruled out

DUNDEE UNITED DEFENDER Will Ferry has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Armenia.

The 24-year-old previously represented Ireland at U21 level, and joins the squad following confirmation that both Sammie Szmodics and Callum O’Dowda have been ruled out of the two matches through injury.

Otherwise the rest of the original 24-man squad named by Heimir Hallgrimsson remain available, including forwards Evan Ferguson and Troy Parrott. Ferguson was an unused substitute for Roma over the weekend due to an ankle issue, while Parrott returned to action as a 70th-minute substitute appearance for AZ Alkmaar.

Ireland face Portugal in Lisbon on Saturday before taking on Armenia at the Aviva Stadium next Tuesday.