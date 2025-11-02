Struggling Southampton sack manager Will Still

WILL STILL HAS been sacked as Southampton manager, the Championship club have announced.

The 33-year-old was appointed Saints boss on a three-year contract in May after the club were relegated from the Premier League and he arrived at St Mary’s having steered French club Lens to an eighth-placed finish in Ligue 1.

Southampton have struggled in the Championship this season and are currently just three points above the relegation zone having won only two league games.

Advertisement

Still’s final game in charge came against Preston on Saturday, with the Saints beaten 2-0 – a third straight defeat.

A club statement said: “Southampton can confirm that we have this evening parted ways with men’s first team manager Will Still.

“Ruben Martinez, Clement Lemaitre and Carl Martin have also left their positions at the club.”

The club confirmed that U21 head coach Tonda Eckert will take interim charge of the team.

Southampton’s group technical director Johannes Spors said: “Will is a great person who gave everything to try and improve performances and results.

“Ultimately that process has taken longer than any of us would have liked. By making a change now we believe it gives us the best chance of turning things around this season and climbing back up the league table.

“I would like to thank Will, Ruben, Clement and Carl for their efforts and wish them well for the future.”