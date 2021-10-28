Limerick journalist Tom English makes shortlist for William Hill Sports Book of the Year

THIS IS YOUR Everest, co-authored by Limerick journalist Tom English, is one of six books on the shortlist for the 2021 William Hill Sports Book of the Year award.

The book, which tells the story of the 1997 Lions Tour of South Africa, was written by English in conjunction with Peter Burns and made the final cut from an initial list of 143 entries.

Boxing writer Tris Dixon is nominated for Damage, which delves into the untold story of brain trauma in boxing, while cricketer Michael Holding explores the history of racism in sport in Why We Kneel, How We Rise.

Rob Burrow’s Too Many Reasons to Live is the only memoir to feature on this year’s shortlist, as the rugby league star details his ongoing battle with motor neurone disease.

Little Wonder by Sasha Abramsky tells the story of Lottie Dod, “the world’s first female sports superstar”, while Ed Caesar’s The Moth and the Mountain relives how World War I veteran Maurice Wilson dreamed of climbing Mount Everest.

The winner, which will be announced on 2 December, receives a £30,000 cash prize and trophy.

