William Saliba agrees new Arsenal contract until 2030

ARSENAL DEFENDER WILLIAM Saliba has agreed a contract extension, the PA news agency understands.

According to reports, the France international’s new deal is for five years and will run until 2030.

Saliba’s previous contract was due to expire in 2027. His impressive form for the Gunners had attracted interest from Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal from St Etienne in July 2019 but was loaned back to the Ligue 1 club for the following season before having temporary spells with French sides Nice and Marseille.

He has since become a key player at the Emirates Stadium, scoring seven goals in 139 appearances in all competitions.

Centre-back Saliba made his international debut in March 2022 and has won 28 caps for France.

Arsenal, who sit second in the Premier League table – five points behind leaders Liverpool, travel to Newcastle on Sunday.