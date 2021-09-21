Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 21 September 2021
Advertisement

Monkfish sidelined due to tendon injury and Min has been retired

Trainer Willie Mullins has made the announcements.

By Press Association Tuesday 21 Sep 2021, 9:09 PM
1 hour ago 886 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5554842

MONKFISH HAS BEEN ruled out for the season after suffering a tendon injury, while stablemate Min has been retired.

paul-townend-onboard-monkfish-celebrates-winning Paul Townend on board Monkfish celebrates winning. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Monkfish was a three-times Grade One winner over fences last term, including the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but was beaten by fellow Willie Mullins inmate Colreevy on his final outing of the year at Punchestown.

The seven-year-old was already among the favourites for next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, but he will not be racing this term.

Mullins told www.sportinglife.com: “Unfortunately he has an issue with a tendon and it requires the season off.”

The Closutton handler also reports Min, a seven-times Grade One winner, will bow out after suffering an injury when pulled up in the Ryanair Chase back in March.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

ruby-walsh-celebrates-winning-the-ladbrokes-dublin-steeplechase-on-min Ruby Walsh celebrates winning with Min in 2019. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Mullins added: “He gave Susannah and Rich (Ricci, owners) and the team here some wonderful days over the years, including the win at Cheltenham, and was a tremendous horse.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie