Monkfish sidelined due to tendon injury and Min has been retired

MONKFISH HAS BEEN ruled out for the season after suffering a tendon injury, while stablemate Min has been retired.

Paul Townend on board Monkfish celebrates winning. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Monkfish was a three-times Grade One winner over fences last term, including the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but was beaten by fellow Willie Mullins inmate Colreevy on his final outing of the year at Punchestown.

The seven-year-old was already among the favourites for next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, but he will not be racing this term.

Mullins told www.sportinglife.com: “Unfortunately he has an issue with a tendon and it requires the season off.”

The Closutton handler also reports Min, a seven-times Grade One winner, will bow out after suffering an injury when pulled up in the Ryanair Chase back in March.

Ruby Walsh celebrates winning with Min in 2019. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Mullins added: “He gave Susannah and Rich (Ricci, owners) and the team here some wonderful days over the years, including the win at Cheltenham, and was a tremendous horse.”