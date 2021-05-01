BE PART OF THE TEAM

Willie Mullins and Noel Meade land the Grade 1 victories on the final day at Punchestown

The 2021 Festival finished today.

By Press Association Saturday 1 May 2021, 5:21 PM
Danny Mullins on Stormy Ireland celebrates.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

STORMY IRELAND FOR Danny Mullins and Jeff Kidder for Sean Flanagan took the Grade 1 spoils on the last day of the Punchestown Festival.

The seven-year-old Stormy Ireland delivered in the Mares Champion Hurdle for trainer Willie Mullins with his nephew Danny on board. 

The 7/2 winner followed up a success at Grade 2 level at Fairyhouse last month with an impressive display to land her first Grade 1. 

Minella Melody was seven lengths back in second place for Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore while the 8/11 favourite Concertista had to settle for third for Willie and Patrick Mullins.

Cheltenham winner Jeff Kidder again sprung a surprise in landing the Ballymore 4YO Champion Hurdle for trainer Noel Meade.

sean-flanagan-on-jeff-kidder-celebrates Sean Flanagan celebrates on Jeff Kidder. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Sean Flanagan steered the 80/1 Fred Winter Hurdle winner home in March and he delivered today at 22/1.

Zanahiyr was back in second with Jack Kennedy on board and Haut En Couleurs was back in third as the Triumph Hurdle winner Quilixios faded to finish back in seventh.

Danny Mullins earlier won on Mister Fogpatches (11/2 fav) in the Handicap Steeplechase while apart from Stormy Ireland, Willie Mullins took it to 19 winners for the season with Brahma Bull for Brian Hayes and Koshari on Ricky Doyle.

Press Association

